As the days become longer a whole series of festivals are set to take place across Scotland throughout spring.
Whether you are into walking or folk music, or just fancy tucking into some delicious Scottish food and drink, there’s something for you.
Here are 10 of the festivals taking place that caught our eye.
1. Daffodil Festival
Scotland’s Daffodil Festival will take place at Backhouse Rossie, in Fife, on April 12-13 with over 20,000 of the colourful flowers on show. It's the only National Scientific Collection of the blooms in the world, and will be accompanied by tulips, auriculas, and other spring plants. There will be a full programme of events, from artisan and vintage stalls to children's activities. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Glasgow Coffee Festival
Billed as "Scotland's biggest coffee party", the Glasgow Coffee Festival takes place at the Briggait on April 26-27. Coffee lovers can enjoy a weekend of cuppings, tastings, talks and plenty of delicious specialty coffee. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Beltane Fire Festival
Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival will light up Edinburgh’s Calton Hill last night on Wednesday, April 30, with hundreds of performers taking part. The annual event is inspired by a tradtional ancient Gaelic festival which began on the evening before May 1 and marked the beginning of summer. The festival takes place at Calton Hill, with a procession starting at the National Monument and spirals anti-clockwise around the path. It’s led by the May Queen and the Green Man, followed by a cavalcade of characters who are intrinsically linked to them and their journey. Their destination is punctuated by various groups who either help or hinder their progress towards the Green Man’s fate and the May Queen’s destiny. After a dramatic stage performance signifying the inception of summer the May Queen and Green Man spark the birth of summer by lighting a huge bonfire. | National World
4. Paisley Food and Drink Festival
Paisley Food and Drink Festival takes place in the town's Abbey Close and Bridge Street on April 25-26. Completely free to attend, there will be over 50 food and drink vendors from across Scotland taking part - with something to suit all tastes. | Canva/Getty Images