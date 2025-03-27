Fringe asks locals to 'host an artist' during Edinburgh festivals after short-term lets rule change

Fringe bosses have warned of an accommodation crisis in Edinburgh during the festivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fringe Society has launched a "host an artist" drive to combat accommodation shortages during the festival season.

The organisation is calling for locals to put up performers in their homes following a change in short-term lettings legislation in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performers at the Fringe are struggling to find accommodation. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Last year, the Fringe Society submitted evidence to the Scottish Government warning of an accommodation crisis in the city during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The organisation said one in four audience members and journalists were now citing the cost of accommodation as a barrier to staying longer in Edinburgh or booking more shows. Meanwhile, the society said the costs faced by performers and companies trying to book long-term accommodation in August had soared by up to 300 per cent in the space of six years, with up to £9,000 now being charged to stay in a one-bedroom flat in the city for the entirety of the event.

A change last month to licensing terms for short-term lets means residents can apply for an exemption allowing them to host guests for up to six weeks a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a call to local hosts, the Fringe Society said: “Hosting a Fringe artist in your home can be an incredibly rewarding experience for both parties.

“The artists, of course, get somewhere to stay, but they also get to see a side of the city that’s easily missed when you’re in the festival bubble. As for the hosts, they get a unique, stage-side perspective on the festival, not to mention a little cash in their pocket.”

Tourists on Edinburgh' Royal Mile at the Festival Fringe

The charity has had a partnership with Theatre Digs Booker to allow hosts and artists to be matched for a number of years, but has not put out a public call since before the pandemic.

However, the society said late last year it had seen an 80 per cent drop in the number of Fringe listings available for visitors since the introduction of regulations restricting short-term stays in private homes two years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also highlighted the cancellation of nearly 800 "Fringe Friend" memberships from supporters since the end of the previous year’s festival, with many citing the growing cost of accommodation when they cancelled.

The Fringe Society pointed to a change in Edinburgh Council’s short-term let (STL) regulations in February, which meant hosts could now apply for an exemption to the STL legislation for up to six weeks, at a cost of between £250 and £600, depending on the capacity of the property.

“In 2022, the City of Edinburgh Council applied short-term lets legislation (STL) to help tackle the city’s accommodation crisis and free up more homes for longer-term residents. We welcome actions to ease accommodation issues in the city – we live here too, after all. But we also exist to advocate on behalf of artists, so we shared our concerns with the council about the impact this would have on accommodation for Fringe performers during the festival.