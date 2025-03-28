Compass Scotland star serves up awards at International Salon Culinaire

A young Scottish chef has achieved outstanding success at the prestigious International Salon Culinaire competition in London, securing an array of awards.

18-year-old Phoebe Lawson from Aberdeen won ‘best in show’ for her restaurant plate, as well as gold and best in class for her main course plates, two silvers, a best in class for her dessert plates and bronze for afternoon tea.

Participating as part of the Compass Group UK & Ireland team, Phoebe is a Compass Scotland apprentice and Commis Chef, at Aberdeen-based ESS Energy. She has been mentored and supported by Compass Scotland and ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure Culinary Director, Graham Singer, who last year won the Culinary Hero Award at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards.

Well-regarded as one of the world's top competitions for chefs, Salon Culinaire provides an opportunity for chefs to test their skills and creativity in a competition environment, set across 120 live and static challenges.

Held during Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, the event is a highlight of the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) show at ExCeL London.

Phoebe Lawson, Commis Chef at ESS Energy said: “This has been a really great opportunity to compete, learn and develop my skills. I loved taking part and it was a brilliant environment attending the competition with everyone. I am really proud to come home with these medals and look forward to continuing to learn from other chefs within ESS and Compass.”

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure said: “This is a phenomenal result for Phoebe and for our culinary team. We’re always incredibly proud to see people develop and to see them helping others on their journey, and this is a real showcase of both development and wider support. I’m constantly inspired by the team’s dedication, skillset and passion for their craft, and competitions like this are a great opportunity for it to be recognised.

“We’re committed to supporting our people to progress in their careers. Phoebe is a shining example of what can be accomplished by making the most of these opportunities and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland said: “International Salon Culinaire is one of our favourite events of the year. It offers a fantastic experience for our chefs to try a new challenge and develop their skills, while showcasing our industry to others. The standard of the entries was extremely high, as always, and it’s excellent to see talent from all levels represented. This is a brilliant result for Phoebe – a huge congratulations and well done for the hard work.”