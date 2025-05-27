Scottish Marathons and Half Marathons 2025: Running events in Scotland you can still sign up for - including the Loch Ness Marathon
Last weekend saw thousands take to the streets of Scotland’s Capital to run to Musselburgh as part of this year’s Edinburgh Marathon.
It was one of the biggest events in Scotland’s running calendar, with those taking part able to enjoy some of the country’s finest scenery - from busy cityscapes to remote island wilderness.
If you saw the runners and were inspired to pull on your trainers, there are many events taking place over the rest of the year - either a 26 mile marathons or a still-impressive 13 mile half marathon.
Here's where you can run in 2025.
Scottish Half Marathons 2025
Here are the half marathons you can still run in Scotland in 2025:
May 31: Benbecula Half Marathon
June 8: Mhor 84 Half Marathon (Mhor 84 Motel, Balquhidder, Lochearnhead)
June 14: Skye Half Marathon
June 22: 3 Beaches Half Marathon (Benbecula)
June 22: Simmer Dim Shetland Half Marathon
July 5: Isle of Harris Half Marathon
July 5: Sunset Running Festival Half Marathon (Edinburgh)
July 6: Stonehaven Half Marathon
July 13: Dundee Half Marathon
July 13: Girvan Half Marathon
July 20: Run the Blades Half Marathon (Whitelee Windfarm)
July 26: Isle of Mull Half Marathon
August 2: Islay Half Marathon
August 3: Edinburgh Running Festival Half Marathon
August 10: Deveron Valley Half Marathon (Turriff)
August 16: Coll Half Marathon
August 16: Nairn Half Marathon
August 17: Scottish Half Marathon (Edinburgh)
August 24: Dyce Half Marathon
August 31: Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon
September 7: Kilmacolm Half Marathon
September 14: Auchterarder Half Marathon
September 14: Half BraemarAthon
September 14: Dumfries Half Marathon
September 14: Harray Half Marathon
September 14: Glencoe Half Marathon
September 21: Arbroath Half Marathon
September 27: Kelpies Half Marathon (Falkirk)
October 5: Great Scottish Run (Glasgow)
October 11: Coigach Half Marathon
October 12: Rannoch Half Marathon
October 18: The Half Dram (Speyside)
November 8: Glen Clova Half Marathon
November 15: Glentress Winter Trail Half Marathon
November 16: Bellahouston Park Half Marathon (Glasgow)
November 16: Fraserburgh Half Marathon
Scottish Marathons 2025
Here are the marathons you can still run in Scotland in 2025:
June 8: Strathearn Marathon (Perthshire)
July 5: The Sunset Running Festival Marathon (Edinburgh)
September 14: Glencoe Marathon
September 28: Loch Ness Marathon
October 12: Run Scotland Rannoch Marathon
