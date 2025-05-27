Thousands took to the streets at the weekend for Edinburgh's marathon weekend - and there are plenty more chances to run the streets of Scotland this year. | National World

If you are feeling inspired to run, then there are plenty of chances left this year.

Last weekend saw thousands take to the streets of Scotland’s Capital to run to Musselburgh as part of this year’s Edinburgh Marathon.

It was one of the biggest events in Scotland’s running calendar, with those taking part able to enjoy some of the country’s finest scenery - from busy cityscapes to remote island wilderness.

If you saw the runners and were inspired to pull on your trainers, there are many events taking place over the rest of the year - either a 26 mile marathons or a still-impressive 13 mile half marathon.

Here’s where you can run in 2025. If you would like an event included in our list, just get in touch.

Scottish Half Marathons 2025

Here are the half marathons you can still run in Scotland in 2025:

May 31: Benbecula Half Marathon

June 8: Mhor 84 Half Marathon (Mhor 84 Motel, Balquhidder, Lochearnhead)

June 14: Skye Half Marathon

June 22: 3 Beaches Half Marathon (Benbecula)

June 22: Simmer Dim Shetland Half Marathon

July 5: Isle of Harris Half Marathon

July 5: Sunset Running Festival Half Marathon (Edinburgh)

July 6: Stonehaven Half Marathon

July 13: Dundee Half Marathon

July 13: Girvan Half Marathon

July 20: Run the Blades Half Marathon (Whitelee Windfarm)

July 26: Isle of Mull Half Marathon

August 2: Islay Half Marathon

August 3: Edinburgh Running Festival Half Marathon

August 10: Deveron Valley Half Marathon (Turriff)

August 16: Coll Half Marathon

August 16: Nairn Half Marathon

August 17: Scottish Half Marathon (Edinburgh)

August 24: Dyce Half Marathon

August 31: Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon

September 7: Kilmacolm Half Marathon

September 14: Auchterarder Half Marathon

September 14: Half BraemarAthon

September 14: Dumfries Half Marathon

September 14: Harray Half Marathon

September 14: Glencoe Half Marathon

September 21: Arbroath Half Marathon

September 27: Kelpies Half Marathon (Falkirk)

October 5: Great Scottish Run (Glasgow)

October 11: Coigach Half Marathon

October 12: Rannoch Half Marathon

October 18: The Half Dram (Speyside)

November 8: Glen Clova Half Marathon

November 15: Glentress Winter Trail Half Marathon

November 16: Bellahouston Park Half Marathon (Glasgow)

November 16: Fraserburgh Half Marathon

Scottish Marathons 2025

Here are the marathons you can still run in Scotland in 2025:

June 8: Strathearn Marathon (Perthshire)

July 5: The Sunset Running Festival Marathon (Edinburgh)

September 14: Glencoe Marathon

September 28: Loch Ness Marathon