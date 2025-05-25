Edinburgh Marathon runners at the four mile mark in the Craigentinny area of the CityEdinburgh Marathon runners at the four mile mark in the Craigentinny area of the City
In pictures: Edinburgh marathon 2025 as runners take to sun-drenched Capital streets

By Andy O'Brien
Published 25th May 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 17:45 BST
It is Edinburgh marathon weekend with thousands taking to the Capital’s streets.

A series of races have been held across the weekend with the main marathon taking place on Sunday morning.

1. Edinburgh Marathon Weekend 2025

Edinburgh Marathon runners at the four mile mark in the Craigentinny area of the City Photo: Andrew O'Brien

2. Edinburgh Marathon Weekend 2025

Photo: Andrew O'Brien

3. Edinburgh Marathon Weekend 2025

Photo: Andrew O'Brien

4. Edinburgh Marathon Weekend 2025

Photo: Andrew O'Brien

