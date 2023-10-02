One artist or band is set to walk away £20,000 richer this month after the winner of a major music prize is announced.

Edinburgh artist Hamish Hawk is among the acts longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

First held in 2012, The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award is an annual award given for the most outstanding album released by a Scottish artist - presented by the Scottish Music Industry Association in partnership with Creative Scotland.

Previous winners have included Young Fathers (twice and longlisted again this year), Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat, Kathryn Joseph, Anna Meredith and Mogwai.

The longlist for this award was released earlier this year, with the 20 albums set to be whittled down to one winner over the next three weeks.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is on the longlist?

The SAY winner will be chosen from the following longlist of albums chosen by the judges.

Andrew Wasylyk Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls

Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls Becky Sikasa Twelve Wooden Boxes

Twelve Wooden Boxes Bemz Nova's Dad

Nova's Dad Brìghde Chaimbeul Carry Them With Us

Carry Them With Us Brooke Combe Black Is the New Gold

Black Is the New Gold Brownbear Demons

Demons Cloth Secret Measure

Secret Measure Comfort What's Bad Enough?

What's Bad Enough? Eyes of Others Eyes of Others

Eyes of Others Free Love Inside

Inside Hamish Hawk Angel Numbers

Angel Numbers Joesef Permanent Damage

Permanent Damage Juliette Lemoine Soaring

Soaring Kapil Seshasayee Laal

Laal LVRA Soft Like Steel

Soft Like Steel Paolo Nutini Last Night in the Bittersweet

Last Night in the Bittersweet Scott William Urquhart & Constant Follower Even Days Dissolve

Even Days Dissolve The Snuts Burn The Empire

Burn The Empire Su-a Lee Dialogues

Dialogues Young Fathers Heavy Heavy

How are the albums chosen?

The process starts when 100 impartial 'Nominators', all of whom are involved in the Scottish music industry, each nominte their five favourite albums chosen a list of all those eligible. Each is allocated a score depending on where they come in the list, which results in the 20 album longlist. The 10 album shortlist is made up of one album voted for by the public and another nine selected by a panel of judges.

How can I vote?

A public vote will be held to pick one album to go forward to the shortlist and win a guaranteed prize of £1,000. The 72-hour vote runs from Monday, October 2, to Wednesday, October 4, here.

When will the shortlist be announced?

The 10-strong SAY shortlist will be announced on Thursdasy, October 5, along with the Sound of Young Scotland Award Finalists and the Modern Scottish Classic Award Winner Announcement.

When will the winner be announced?

The SAY 2023 winner will be presented with a trophy and winner's cheque at a ceremony at Stirling's Albert Halls on Thursday, October 26.

Can I get a ticket for the SAY Awards Ceremony?

You can get a ticket for the ceremony - which will include performances by a selection of shortlisted acts - by clicking here. They are available for as little as £15.

What does the winner get?