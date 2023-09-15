There are some who say the Scottish music industry is in the doldrums. However, this year’s contenders for the Scottish Album of the Year Award (SAY Award) suggest otherwise. For a start, the 20-strong longlist was drawn from a total of no less than 437 eligible releases – a record figure.

And the diversity of talent on display is something to see. If you imagine the award is dominated by Indie guitar bands or manufactured pop trios, you really could not be more wrong. Instead, the list includes a rapper, a cellist, a rising soul star, a folk guitarist, a punk duo, an electronica artist and even a piper from Skye! It’s hard to get more eclectic than that.

