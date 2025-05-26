4 . East Neuk Festival, June 25-29

The East Neuk of Fife, famous for its picturesque coastline and colourful harbours, is home to a festival that brings globally recognised music to some of Scotland’s most charming seaside villages - Crail, Anstruther, Kilrenny, St Monans and Elie (pictured). Over five days, the region comes alive with performances from leading classical, jazz, folk and experimental artists, all taking to intimate venues like historic chapels, village halls and harbourside spaces. It opens with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and guitarist Sean Shibe, features all five of Beethoven’s late quartets performed by top ensembles, and continues with a special performance of Beethoven’s Septet. It’s a unique mix of big talent and small-town charm. | Canva/Getty Images