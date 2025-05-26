Scotland is home to festivals of all types and sizes year-round, but it’s during the summer when hardly a day goes by without some great event getting underway.
Everybody knows about Edinburgh’s festivals in August, led by the enormous Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and some of the world’s biggest acts playing Glasgow Green at the TRNSMT music festival.
But there are loads of other unique events that are creative, welcoming, and bursting with personality taking place over the summer months.
From book festivals in blooming gardens, to live music by the sea, and weekends dedicated to delicious local food and drink - there’s something for everybody.
Here are 10 to get booked up before they sell out - to discover more summer events in Scotland, check out VisitScotland here.
1. Borders Book Festival, June 12-15
Located in the heart of the Scottish Borders, in Melrose's Harmony Garden, this four-day festival is a celebration of all things literary, featuring over 100 events, from author talks and comedy shows to a dedicated family book festival. It’s a must for book lovers, although you don’t need to be a big reader to enjoy it because alongside the literary lineup, there are inspiring health and wellbeing sessions, local food and drink, bookshop and marketplace, as well as live performances from talented local artists and musicians. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Leith Festival, June 14-22
Rooted in local pride and community, this week-long festival takes place in Edinburgh’s historic port district of Leith, with origins dating back to 1907. Organised by and for the people of Leith, it starts with a Gala Day and continues with a mix of stalls from local makers and artists, live music, food, and even a dog show. Throughout the week, there’s plenty to get involved in, from performances and walking tours to taster sessions popping up in venues across Leith. | Canva/Getty Imges
3. Outer Hebrides Wildlife Festival, June 1-28
Celebrating the unique wildlife and natural beauty of the Outer Hebrides, this annual community-led festival offers a rich and varied programme of events. From guided walks and boat tours to nature writing workshops, Gaelic sessions, and marine wildlife encounters, it’s a chance to explore and reconnect with the landscapes and species that make these islands so special. Highlights include opportunities to spot majestic sea eagles, charismatic puffins, dolphins, and even basking sharks. Visitors can also enjoy whale watching along the Hebridean Whale Trail, look out for playful otters along the shorelines, and meet the iconic Eriskay ponies. | Canva/Getty Images
4. East Neuk Festival, June 25-29
The East Neuk of Fife, famous for its picturesque coastline and colourful harbours, is home to a festival that brings globally recognised music to some of Scotland’s most charming seaside villages - Crail, Anstruther, Kilrenny, St Monans and Elie (pictured). Over five days, the region comes alive with performances from leading classical, jazz, folk and experimental artists, all taking to intimate venues like historic chapels, village halls and harbourside spaces. It opens with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and guitarist Sean Shibe, features all five of Beethoven’s late quartets performed by top ensembles, and continues with a special performance of Beethoven’s Septet. It’s a unique mix of big talent and small-town charm. | Canva/Getty Images