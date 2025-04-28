Festival urged to reconsider inclusion of rap group after ‘dead Tory’ comments

Controversial Irish group is due to headline King Tut’s stage at Trnsmt in July

The organisers of a Glasgow-based music festival should “consider” if rap trio Kneecap should perform at this year’s event after video emerged of one of its members calling for the death of Tory MPs.

The Irish group are due to headline the King Tut’s stage at Trnsmt in July, but have faced criticism across the political spectrum since the comments came to light.

A video of the band at a 2023 gig appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Asked about the comments on Monday, following his speech to the STUC Congress in Dundee, John Swinney said: “I’m not familiar with the band Kneecap, but I’ve become aware of their comments today.

“I think these comments are completely and utterly unacceptable and if they’re performing at Trnsmt, or proposed to be performing at Trnsmt, I think the organisers of Trnsmt have got to consider that issue.”

Trnsmt has been contacted for comment.

The First Minister’s condemnation follows on from that of the Prime Minister and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said he believes the comments were “completely unacceptable” and “condemns them in the strongest possible terms”.

While Ms Badenoch said it was “good” the Metropolitan Police are investigating the comments.

“Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.

“Now footage shows one of them saying: ‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’.

“After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”

Ireland’s premier has said the Belfast rap trio must "urgently clarify" alleged comments attributed to band members around support for Hamas and Hezbollah , along with the killing of Tory MPs.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin called for the clarifications after video emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

Counter-terrorism police in London are examining the footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout "up Hamas , up Hezbollah" - groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

Mr Martin was asked about the clips as he spoke to reporters in Dublin on Monday. He said it was "important" for the band to clarify its position.

"Have they, or do they, support Hamas and Hezbollah , because that would be unacceptable," he said.

"I mean Hezbollah are responsible, in my view, for the murder of Sean Rooney (Irish solider killed in Lebanon in 2022).

"And both Hamas and Hezbollah have views that are absolutely... not just views, but participated in terrorist activities and appalling killing of innocent people, as witnessed on October the 7th.

"But it's not clear to me that they do, that Kneecap does support Hezbollah and Hamas . It's been asserted that they have made commentary in support of both. I think they need to urgently clarify that.

"Again, I haven't heard in respect (of the comments about MPs), but again we've had some horrific events in terms of the killing of MPs in Britain , so there's a huge responsibility on everybody to be very, very focused in terms of the protection of public representatives and the safety of public representatives, irrespective of what political views we have.

"I think it's important that free speech is always facilitated and the capacity to speak out and criticise and condemn policies of others.

"That's all legitimate. But in terms of life and security and safety of people, that's a different issue."

Mr Martin was also asked about the criticism Kneecap has faced in the US over its recent performance during the major music festival Coachella , held in California .

At Coachella , Kneecap displayed messages which read: " Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people"; "It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes"; and "F*** Israel . Free Palestine".

Mr Martin was asked to comment on calls from some of the band's critics for its members to be denied a new US visa ahead of future gigs in the country.

He replied: "First of all, I think we need clarity.

"This has been asserted, albeit in respect to one or two public events, and I think it would benefit the entire conversation if Kneecap were to clarify really urgently their position in respect of Hezbollah for example, and in respect of Hamas , and also their very clear denunciation of any violence or threat of violence against public representatives, I think that's very, very important.

