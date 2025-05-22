Two friends, one year, two births, a death, 18 bursts of laughter, 34,000 tears (each) and one piece of chunky jewellery. It was a year to forget but instead Natasha and Jude turned it into a show. This performance by Barrowland Ballet is described as a comedy that bites. An achingly joyous celebration of sisterhood, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster with open-hearted, brutal honesty. The performers team up with Olivier Award-nominated Ben Duke of Lost Dog to create this "unflinchingly honest, human and hilarious" show. Assembly Rooms, Music Hall, 1-24th August. 1.30pm. Two friends, one year, two births, a death, 18 bursts of laughter, 34,000 tears (each) and one piece of chunky jewellery. It was a year to forget but instead Natasha and Jude turned it into a show. This performance by Barrowland Ballet is described as a comedy that bites. An achingly joyous celebration of sisterhood, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster with open-hearted, brutal honesty. The performers team up with Olivier Award-nominated Ben Duke of Lost Dog to create this "unflinchingly honest, human and hilarious" show. Assembly Rooms, Music Hall, 1-24th August. 1.30pm.
Edinburgh Fringe: Nine shows in the Made in Scotland showcase to be performed this summer

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:03 BST

Made in Scotland is a showcase of homegrown theatre, music and dance

The sixteen Scottish performances to make up this year’s Made in Scotland showcase have been revealed.

Established in 2009, the initiative, which helps Scottish creatives, artists, performers, and communities to connect globally, has supported 299 shows to date, The onward touring fund component has supported over 130 productions to visit more than fifty countries over six continents.

The showcase of music theatre and dance is backed by the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo Fund; administered in a partnership between the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Federation of Scottish Theatre, Scottish Music Centre and Creative Scotland.

Angus Robertson, cabinet secretary for culture said: “The Made in Scotland showcase is all about highlighting the best of our new talent to the world. Year-on-year Scottish artists have capitalised on the opportunity Made in Scotland provides, so I am delighted that this year’s programme is bringing more shows than ever to international audiences of all ages.

“The Scottish Government is proud to support this year’s Made in Scotland showcase with £540,000 of funding through our Expo fund, which aims to help festivals innovate and maximise national and international opportunities for the artists who contribute to them. I have no doubt those artists featured this year will enhance Scotland’s culture sector by forging new connections across the world.”

Tony Lankester, chief executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “The support we receive from the Scottish Government's EXPO Fund is truly transformative for Scottish artists. It gives them the opportunity to showcase their extraordinary work on an unparalleled platform at the Edinburgh Fringe, and then to take those shows to audiences around the world.

“The EXPO Fund’s commitment to nurturing Scotland’s cultural talent ensures that artists have the space to do what they do best, and to thrive on the world stage. The Fringe Society is privileged to help deliver this opportunity and we look forward to celebrating their success with them.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, head of theatre at Creative Scotland said: “Once again, the Made in Scotland Showcase serves up a dizzying array of Scottish talent. This August, audiences in Edinburgh will get advance sight of work which we are confident will be gracing international stages for years to come, following in the footsteps of the exceptional and select 299 shows which have been worthy recipients of Made in Scotland funding since 2009. “

An immersive fifty-minute dance performance created in Shetland and inspired by the migration of birds. Mesmerising choreography, live music from Jenny Sturgeon and stunning projected visuals, A Journey of Flight creates a thought-provoking journey of arrivals, departures, the nostalgia of place and the notion of flight itself. Set against a backdrop of flowing white sheets, the dancers move through ever changing spaces, exploring new states of being and new homes. Assembly@ Dance Base 12-17 August, 2.30pm.

1. Kathryn Gordon: A Journey of Flight

A surreal theatrical cabaret for adults with puppetry, masks, and "perhaps a poem that promises more vegetables per pound than any supermarket". Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre. 31 July to 25 August.

2. Ruxandra Cantir: Pickled Republic

Too old and unsteady to move, too vulnerable to survive on its own, the lofty Sabal palm of Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden reflects on two hundred years of containment, dislocation and human care, as it outgrows its 19th century glasshouse home and approaches its chainsaw demise, making way for a new conservation research facility. Award-winning writer-musician Karine Polwart imagines the poetic and musical voice of the old Sabal itself, in an exploration of historical legacies, ecological loss, collective ritual and the multi-generational promise of gardens. The Queen's Hall, 9-13 August. 7.30pm.

3. Karine Polwart: Windblown

A young man embarks on a thrilling journey from his small hometown to the big city, where he finds solace and joy in the vibrant LGBTQ+ scene. However, his adventure takes a dramatic turn as he confronts a terrifying health crisis, largely ignored by the government. Eight electrifying dancers bring the legendary Paradise Nightclub to life with a community cast, who blur the lines between performer and audience, infusing the show with the joy and chaos of the club scene. Winner of the Creative Arts Award at the 2024 Proud Scotland Awards. ZOO Southside, Main House 1– 17 Aug (not 4 and 11)

4. Small Town Boys

Dare to be Honest
