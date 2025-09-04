The Hoosiers are one of the headliners at the Sausage and Cider Festival. | Getty Images

There’s plenty of fun to be had at this event being held at the weekend.

Rouken Glen Park is set to host the Sausage and Cider Festival this week - combining great food and drink with a full bill of bands and children’s entertainment.

As the name would suggest there will be over 30 types of cider to sample, along with more than 20 different flavours of sausage.

There will also be eating competitions, children’s workshops, a silent disco, a festival market and some of the biggest (cover) bands in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Sausage and Cider Festival being held?

The Sausage and Cider Festival takes place at Rouken Glen Park, in East Renfrewshire to the south of Glasgow, on Saturday, August 6.

What are the stage times for the Sausage and Cider Festival?

Here’s when all the musical acts will be taking to the stage:

2pm: Resident DJ

2.25pm: Attic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys tribute)

3.15pm: OAsis 96 (Oasis tribute)

4.10pm: The Brightside Killers (The Killers tribute)

5.15pm: Run in the Shadows (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

6.20pm: Young Elton (Elton John tribute)

7.30pm: The Hoosiers

8.40pm: Reef

9.45pm: Queen Greatest Hits (Queen Tribute)

What are the stage times for the children’s stage?

Here’s what’s happening on the Mini Grooverz stage:

2pm: Resident DJ

2.30pm: Bubble show

3pm: Resident DJ

3.30pm: Joliba drums

4.15pm: Resident DJ

4.30pm: Bubble show

5pm: Character meet and greet

5.30pm: Joliba drums

6.15pm: Resident DJ

6.30pm: Bubble show

7pm: Character meet and greet

What items are banned at the Sausage and Cider Festival?

Organisers have worned people will not be able to bring food and drink in with them, other than a 500ml plastic bottle of water. You are also not allowed blankets, large umbrellas, gazebos, tables, tents or trolleys.

What can I bring into the Sausage and Cider Festival?

As well as a 500ml plastic bottle of water you can bring in small camping chairs and small hand held umbrellas. You should also make sure you have a debit or credit card - it’s a cash-free site.