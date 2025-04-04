Foodies Festival 2025: full line-up, headline acts and 50% ticket deal at Glasgow and Edinburgh events

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Foodies Festival will return to Glasgow and Edinburgh this year with star chefs, live music and you can get 50% off tickets now with Wowcher.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Foodies Festival is returning to Inverleith Park and Rouken Glen this summer with three days of live music, celebrity chef demos, artisan food and family-friendly fun – and thanks to a Wowcher deal, tickets are now available for up to 50% off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foodies Festival Edinburgh

Taking place from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August, the Edinburgh event is one of the highlights of the UK-wide tour. Headliners this year include Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while the chefs’ stage will showcase a packed line-up of local talent and national culinary stars.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Headline music acts in Edinburgh

Sussex band Scouting For GirlsSussex band Scouting For Girls
Sussex band Scouting For Girls

Each day of the festival ends with a major live performance on the main stage:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday 1 AugustSymphonic Ibiza, blending dance anthems with live orchestra

Saturday 2 AugustThe Wanted 2.0, featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran

Sunday 3 AugustScouting for Girls

Additional music acts, local bands and entertainment will appear across the weekend.

Edinburgh’s 2025 chef line-up

The Chefs Theatre at Inverleith Park will feature a stellar mix of Michelin-starred chefs, television favourites and Scottish culinary talent, including:

Gary MacleanMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Sarah RankinMasterChef finalist

Derek McMillan – Michelin-starred chef at Condita

Dean Banks – from Haar, Dulse and The Pompadour

Jak O’Donnell – from Great British Menu

Peter McKenna – chef at The Gannet

Coinneach MacLeodThe Hebridean Baker

Rhìain GordonThe Babyfaced Baker

Barry Bryson – award-winning private chef (Barry Fish)

Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

Al Roberto – chef-owner of Simmer Kitchen

Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These chefs will demonstrate signature dishes and share tips across the weekend, with sessions available to all ticketholders.

What else to expect at Inverleith Park

Cake and Bake Theatre – featuring well-known bakers and cake artists

Drinks Theatre – showcasing wines, cocktails and Scottish spirits

Kids Cookery School – free cooking classes for children

Artisan market – over 100 producers offering handmade food and drink

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Street food village – global dishes from dozens of independent vendors

Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Essential event info

Location: Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5NY

Dates: Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Foodies Festival Glasgow

Foodies Festival will return to Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow this summer with three days of top-tier live music, Michelin-starred chefs, artisan producers and street food – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August, the event will feature a packed line-up of headline acts including Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, alongside chefs from MasterChef, Great British Menu, and some of Scotland’s top restaurants.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Glasgow music line-up

Each day closes with a live headline performance on the main stage:

Friday 8 AugustSymphonic Ibiza

Saturday 9 AugustThe Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

Sunday 10 AugustScouting for Girls

Local bands, DJs and performers will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top chefs coming to Rouken Glen Park

Glasgow’s Chefs Theatre will spotlight a mix of homegrown talent and national stars. Scheduled to appear are:

Gary MacleanMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Sarah RankinMasterChef finalist

Paul Leonard – Michelin-starred chef at Forest Side

Scott Murray – of The Gannet

Sandy Browning – head chef at Ka Pao

Dean Parker – of Celentano’s

Ajay Kumar – chef-owner at Swadish

Jak O’Donnell – known from Great British Menu

Barry Bryson – private chef and founder of Barry Fish

Al Roberto – of Simmer Kitchen

Nigel Brown – Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Coinneach MacLeodThe Hebridean Baker

Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

These chefs will offer live cooking demos, tastings, and culinary Q&As across the three days.

Other festival highlights

Cake and Bake Theatre – demonstrations from bakers and cake decorators

Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and spirits tastings

Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young chefs

Street food village – over 50 vendors with global dishes

Artisan producers market – handmade and small-batch food and drink

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live entertainment and rides – including fairground attractions

Event information

Location: Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, G46 7UG

Dates: Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

More details on the daily schedule, chef appearances and music line-up can be found at foodiesfestival.com

Related topics:WowcherMichelinGary MacleanDean BanksAffiliatesBoostMasterChefGreat British Bake OffRestaurantsGlasgowTicketsHeadlinersMusicStreet foodCocktails
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice