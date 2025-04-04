Foodies Festival will return to Glasgow and Edinburgh this year with star chefs, live music and you can get 50% off tickets now with Wowcher.

Foodies Festival is returning to Inverleith Park and Rouken Glen this summer with three days of live music, celebrity chef demos, artisan food and family-friendly fun – and thanks to a Wowcher deal, tickets are now available for up to 50% off.

Foodies Festival Edinburgh

Taking place from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August, the Edinburgh event is one of the highlights of the UK-wide tour. Headliners this year include Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while the chefs’ stage will showcase a packed line-up of local talent and national culinary stars.

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Headline music acts in Edinburgh

Sussex band Scouting For Girls

Each day of the festival ends with a major live performance on the main stage:

• Friday 1 August – Symphonic Ibiza, blending dance anthems with live orchestra

• Saturday 2 August – The Wanted 2.0, featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran

• Sunday 3 August – Scouting for Girls

Additional music acts, local bands and entertainment will appear across the weekend.

Edinburgh’s 2025 chef line-up

The Chefs Theatre at Inverleith Park will feature a stellar mix of Michelin-starred chefs, television favourites and Scottish culinary talent, including:

• Gary Maclean – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Sarah Rankin – MasterChef finalist

• Derek McMillan – Michelin-starred chef at Condita

• Dean Banks – from Haar, Dulse and The Pompadour

• Jak O’Donnell – from Great British Menu

• Peter McKenna – chef at The Gannet

• Coinneach MacLeod – The Hebridean Baker

• Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

• Barry Bryson – award-winning private chef (Barry Fish)

• Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

• Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

• Al Roberto – chef-owner of Simmer Kitchen

• Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

These chefs will demonstrate signature dishes and share tips across the weekend, with sessions available to all ticketholders.

What else to expect at Inverleith Park

• Cake and Bake Theatre – featuring well-known bakers and cake artists

• Drinks Theatre – showcasing wines, cocktails and Scottish spirits

• Kids Cookery School – free cooking classes for children

• Artisan market – over 100 producers offering handmade food and drink

• Street food village – global dishes from dozens of independent vendors

• Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Essential event info

• Location: Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5NY

• Dates: Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Foodies Festival Glasgow

Foodies Festival will return to Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow this summer with three days of top-tier live music, Michelin-starred chefs, artisan producers and street food – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August, the event will feature a packed line-up of headline acts including Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, alongside chefs from MasterChef, Great British Menu, and some of Scotland’s top restaurants.

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Glasgow music line-up

Each day closes with a live headline performance on the main stage:

• Friday 8 August – Symphonic Ibiza

• Saturday 9 August – The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

• Sunday 10 August – Scouting for Girls

Local bands, DJs and performers will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Top chefs coming to Rouken Glen Park

Glasgow’s Chefs Theatre will spotlight a mix of homegrown talent and national stars. Scheduled to appear are:

• Gary Maclean – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Sarah Rankin – MasterChef finalist

• Paul Leonard – Michelin-starred chef at Forest Side

• Scott Murray – of The Gannet

• Sandy Browning – head chef at Ka Pao

• Dean Parker – of Celentano’s

• Ajay Kumar – chef-owner at Swadish

• Jak O’Donnell – known from Great British Menu

• Barry Bryson – private chef and founder of Barry Fish

• Al Roberto – of Simmer Kitchen

• Nigel Brown – Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

• Coinneach MacLeod – The Hebridean Baker

• Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

• Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

• Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

These chefs will offer live cooking demos, tastings, and culinary Q&As across the three days.

Other festival highlights

• Cake and Bake Theatre – demonstrations from bakers and cake decorators

• Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and spirits tastings

• Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young chefs

• Street food village – over 50 vendors with global dishes

• Artisan producers market – handmade and small-batch food and drink

• Live entertainment and rides – including fairground attractions

Event information

• Location: Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, G46 7UG

• Dates: Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily