“We can't wait to see what Greggs and KFC fans make of our latest partnership”

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs and KFC have teamed up to create what is being described as the "culinary crossover of the century" in the form of a sausage roll drenched in gravy, but it appears that Scots will have to miss out for now.

The high street food giants have worked together for the first time to offer the Greggs sausage roll with KFC gravy, claiming it is the "mash-up the nation's been craving".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brands said the alliance followed Britons consuming 15,000 litres of KFC gravy and more than one million Greggs sausage rolls every day over the past year. They are taking the new combination on a three-day tour from Thursday, handing it out for free in London on August 7, followed by Manchester on August 8 and Newcastle on August 9.

Greggs and KFC have teamed up to see what UK consumers think of sausage rolls drenched in gravy. Picture: Greggs/PA Wire

A sharing bucket including six Greggs sausage rolls and a large tub of KFC gravy will be available for £10 on Friday August 15 and Saturday August 16 through Uber Eats in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham.

KFC brand manager Phoebe Syms said: "At KFC, we bleed gravy. We go to obsessive lengths for our liquid gold, and so do our fans. In fact, it was them who inspired this once-in-a-lifetime event, calling for us to partner with Greggs and unite our iconic gravy with their iconic sausage rolls.

"Now we're joining forces for just a few days to give the people a taste of what they really want."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Mills, brand communications lead at Greggs, added: "With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flaky goodness, we've always known our sausage rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another?

"We can't wait to see what Greggs and KFC fans make of our latest partnership. We're sure fans of both brands will enjoy devouring their Greggs x KFC sharing bucket."

Last week, Greggs revealed a slump in profits as it was knocked by hot weather and caution among shoppers over their finances. Pre-tax profits fell by 14.3 per cent to £63.5 million for the half-year to June 28, compared with a year earlier.