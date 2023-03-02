There are no shortage of interesting insights about his upbringing in the Scottish actor’s myriad of media interviews.

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, there’s been huge media interest along the way.

It’s inevitably seen the leading man take part in hours of interviews, and he’s never anything less than hugely entertaining.

Here these are some of the most quotable comments he’s come out with about growing up in Scotland.

1 . Sam Heughan on...family pets "When I was growing up, we had cats, dogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, goats, chickens - a whole menagerie." Photo: Rachel Murray

2 . Sam Heughan on...his favourite films as he was growing up "I love sci-fi. Growing up, I was a big fan of the 'Alien' series, 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,' etcetera. Plus, anything apocalyptic - 'I Am Legend,' '1984,' 'Battlestar Galactica.'" Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

3 . Sam Heughan on...Arthur's Seat "I lived near Arthur's Seat when I lived in Edinburgh. It was the perfect playground as a child. I always have a wee run up there when I'm back." Photo: VALERY HACHE

4 . Sam Heughan on...Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre "When I was going through school, I joined the Lyceum Youth Theatre, and that kind of cemented it. Through being in and around the building and watching shows, I realised that there was something I really loved about it, so I went into the stage management side." Photo: VALERY HACHE