The BBC have announced the 10 acts who have made it onto their annual ‘Sound Of’ longlist - those who have “the best chance of mainstream success”.

First held in 2003, it has traditionally been a fairly good indicator of the musicians who are about to become huge, predicting the rise of the likes of Adele, Ellie Goulding, Kaiser Chiefs, HAIM, Raye and CHVRCHES.

But many have noticed that this year’s list looks more like the Sound of 2024, or even the Sound of 2023, with huge artists, Mercury Prize winners, and established acts all included.

Here’s what you need to know - including why this year’s longlist looks a little different.

Who is on the BBC Sound of 2025 longlist?

The full longlist is as follows:

Barry Can’t Swim : Scottish DJ and producer shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.

: Scottish DJ and producer shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize. Chappell Roan : American superstar whose debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was one of 2024’s biggest hits.

: American superstar whose debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was one of 2024’s biggest hits. Confidence Man : Australian electro-pop band known for their energetic gigs who recently released their third studio album, 3am (La La La).

: Australian electro-pop band known for their energetic gigs who recently released their third studio album, 3am (La La La). Doechii : American rapper and singer whose 2023 What It Is (Block Boy) went platinum in the US.

: American rapper and singer whose 2023 What It Is (Block Boy) went platinum in the US. English Teacher : English indie band who won this year’s Mercury Prize for debut album This Could Be Texas.

: English indie band who won this year’s Mercury Prize for debut album This Could Be Texas. Ezra Collective : Jazz quintet who won the 2023 Mercury Prize and recently released third album Dance, No One’s Watching.

: Jazz quintet who won the 2023 Mercury Prize and recently released third album Dance, No One’s Watching. Good Neighbours : British musical duo whose debut single Home went viral on Tiktok on its release in January 2024, helping it chart in a dozen countries.

: British musical duo whose debut single Home went viral on Tiktok on its release in January 2024, helping it chart in a dozen countries. KNEECAP : Irish hiphop trio whose self-titled feature film became a surprise hit in cinemas this year. They recently sold out two nights at Glasgow’s Barrowland.

: Irish hiphop trio whose self-titled feature film became a surprise hit in cinemas this year. They recently sold out two nights at Glasgow’s Barrowland. mk.gee : American singer-songwriter and producer whose debut album Two Star & the Dream Police was one of the sleeper hits of 2024.

: American singer-songwriter and producer whose debut album Two Star & the Dream Police was one of the sleeper hits of 2024. Myles Smith : British singer-songwriter best known for his 2024 single Stargazing which reached number 4 in the UK singles chart.

: British singer-songwriter best known for his 2024 single Stargazing which reached number 4 in the UK singles chart. Pozer: British rapper whose debut single Kitchen Stove reached number 22 in the UK Singles Chart in 2024.

How have the elgibility rules changed?

Previously artists would not be eligible for the Sound Of list if they had been the ‘lead artist’ on a UK Number One or Number Two album. This year it has changed artist “cannot have had more than two top 10 albums, or two top 10 singles, in the UK Official Albums Chart” by 30 September 2024. This means that an artist like Chappell Roan is now eligible because she has only released one album - it doesn’t matter how well the album has done.

When is the winner of the BBC Sound of 2025 announced?

The top five from the longlist will be revealed on a daily basis from Monday, January 6 - with the winner announced on Friday, January 10.

Who decides the BBC Sound of 2025 winner?

The acts are compiled from recommendations from “184 influential music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers.” Stars on the panel include Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, The Blessed Madonna and Sam Smith.

Who are the previous winners of the BBC’s Sound Of poll?

Here are all the artist who have won the accolade, and the years in which they won.