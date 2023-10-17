There ain't no party like an S Club Glasgow party.

S Club 7 (L-R) Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee back in 2014.

Formed by Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club are celebrating thier 25th anniversary with a UK tour - including a stop in Glasgow's Hydro.

Billed as "an opportunity for S Club fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years" the plans were hit by tragedy when member Paul Cattermole died earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour has now been renamed 'S Club: The Good Times Tour' as a tribute to Paul by taking the name of a big fan favourite on which he sang lead vocals.

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’ - all of which will be performed at the Glasgow show - and sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Here's everything you need to know about the gig.

When are S Club playing Glasgow?

S Club play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Good Times' tour on Wednesday, October 18.

Will there be a support act?

S Club will be supported by Now United, a pop group created by S Club supremo Simon Fuller. Originally the group consisted of 14 members from 14 countries, but currently has six active members. There is an open door policy for new members, with the only restriction that each are from a different country.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the support band set to take the stage at 7.45pm. Expect S Club to perform from 8.45pm, with the set ending by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, including some resale tickets for less than their cover price.

How much are tickets?

The tickets are priced from £38.60 - £291.15, but some resale tickets are currently available for less.

What happened in Liverpool?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Club's recent gig in Liverpool on Friday had to be postponed at the last minute.

It was just the second concert on their tour but singer Jon Lee has revealed is was out of their control, explaining: "We're so sorry our Liverpool date has been cancelled tonight. There was a fire in the building, which knocked out some of the electrics, which meant it was completely unsafe for us to allow an audience into the arena. It was not our decision, we were fighting to perform."

There should be no reason for any repeat of the problem in Glasgow and the Liverpool gig has been rescheduled for later in the month.

Are there any age restrictions?

All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult but there are no further age restrictions at the all-seated show.

Which S Club members are perfoming?

FIve of the original S Club 7 will be appearing in Glasgow - Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee.

Paul Cattermole tragically died earlier this year, with former partner Hannah Spearitt pulling out of the tour following his dead. The band will be paying tribute to Cattermole as part of the show.

What is the likely S Club setlist?

S Club appear to be featuring the same set for every show of their tour, so expect to hear these songs - as played at their most recent gig in Sheffield: