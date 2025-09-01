Rick Astley performing at TRNSMT Festival 2024. | Euan Robertson

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for Rick Astley’s Glasgow show, from presale options to prices.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rick Astley has announced he will kick off his UK and Ireland tour in Glasgow next spring.

With a show scheduled for the OVO Hydro on Friday, April 10, the iconic Never Gonna Give You Up singer will then play dates in cities including Newcastle, Belfast, Dublin and Manchester as part of the Reflection Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from Gabrielle, he said on social media that he was “incredibly excited” to reveal he was heading on tour again.

Astley last performed in Scotland in 2024 with a show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, as well “an unabashedly crowd-pleasing performance” at TRNSMT Festival earlier that year.

If you’re keen to get tickets to see Rick Astley on tour in Glasgow here’s everything you need to know about tickets, from prices to presales.

Rick Astley Tour 2026: Here’s when the star will play Glasgow

Rick Astley will begin his 2026 tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday, April 10 next year, with eleven more shows lined up across the UK and Ireland for spring.

All of Rick Astley’s 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates:

Friday, April 10 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, April 11 2026 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena Newcastle

Monday, April 13 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena

Tuesday, April 14 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

Thursday, April 16 2026 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday, April 17 2026 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Saturday, April 18 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday, April 20 2026 - Bournemouth BIC

Tuesday, April 21 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday, April 24 2026 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Saturday, April 25 2026 - London O2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Rick Astley’s 2026 tour will begin at 9.30am on Friday, September 5.

They will be available through sites including Ticketmaster and See Tickets. To be in with the best chance of securing tickets, make sure to register for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance.

Ticketmaster operates a waiting room up to half an hour before general sale will begin, with advice including to make sure you are somewhere with a stable internet connection and that you try to access the sale using just one browser tab.

Rick Astley performs on day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green. | Getty Images

Rick Astley presale

However, if waiting until Friday feels like too much of a challenge there are several presales for Rick Astley’s upcoming tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available across all of Astley’s 2026 tour dates, you can sign up for his artist presale to receive access to tickets from 9.30am on Wednesday, September 3.

For early access, all you need to do is register using this link before 6pm on Tuesday, September 2, with all further presale information to be sent out via email.

Rick Astley Glasgow presale

If you only care about getting tickets to see Rick Astley in Glasgow, then you are in luck as there are two additional presales for his OVO Hydro show.

The first is open only to OVO customers who have registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme. The OVO presale will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if you aren’t an OVO customer there is then venue presale which will begin at 9.30am on Thursday, September 4. To access venue presale for Rick Astley’s Glasgow show, all you need to do is sign up for the Scottish Events Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 3.

At a glance: Rick Astley presale Rick Astley artist presale: For all tour dates

Presale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 3

For access you must sign up here before 6pm on Tuesday, September 2 OVO presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 3

Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only Glasgow venue presale: For Glasgow show only

Presale opens at 9.30am on Thursday, September 4

For access you must sign up for the Scottish Event Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 3

Rick Astley ticket prices: How much will they cost?

Ticket prices for Rick Astley will range from around £47.35 to £161.40 (including fees), for his show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Rick Astley performs on day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green. | Getty Images

Prices will vary from venue to venue and depend on seating, but looking at his Birmingham show it appears as though face value tickets will cost: £39.50, £55, £75, or £140.

Gabrielle to support Rick Astley’s 2026 tour

Rick Astley will be joined during his 2026 tour dates by special guest Gabrielle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having performed at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo in April, the Brit Award winner will entertain crowds with her own hit songs including Dreams, Going Nowhere and Out of Reach.