Rick Astley will be rolling into Glasgow later this month.

Most of a cultural phenomenon than a pop star, Rick Astley has won over an army of new fans in recent years thanks to going viral on social media and performing with the likes of Foo Fighters, Take That or Blossoms (with whom he sings sets of songs by The Smiths).

Of course he'll always be known for the song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, but he's had plenty of recent chart success too, including the release of his ninth studio album ‘Are We There Yet?’

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter

He's currently on a UK tour and there's good news for Scottish fans - with a Glasgow date imminent.

Here's what you need to know.

When is Rick Astley playing Glasgow?

Rick Astely play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Are We There Yet?' tour on Tuesday, February 27.

Will there be a support act?

Rick Astley will have two support acts, with indie band The Lottery Winners opening followed by a set from Belinda Carlisle. The former Go-Go's singer was responsible for a string of huge hits in the 1980s, including Heaven is a Place on Earth, Circle in the Sand, and Leave the Light on For Me.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm so expect The Lottery Winners to play at around 7pm, Belinda Carlise at around 8pm and Rick Astley to take to the stage at around 9pm. The show will end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £38.60.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the gig is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Rick Astley setlist?

Rick Astley has been playing a similar setlist on his Are We There Yet? tour. Expect to hear the majority of these songs, played at a recent gig at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Together Forever Beautiful Life Dippin My Feet Keep Singing Never Gonna Stop She Wants to Dance With Me/Juice Letting Go Cry for Help Whenever You Need Somebody/Good Times As It Was (Harry Styles cover) Forever and More Dance Hold Me in Your Arms Golden Hour Angels on My Side Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover) High Enough Never Gonna Give You Up

What's the likely Belinda Carlisle setlist?

Being the support act, Belinda Carlisle will not be playing her ususal full tour set. Expect to hear all these songs, which she plays at festival appearances, plus a couple of extras (we'd imagine Circle in the Sand, Live Your Life Be Free, and Runaway Horses will feature).