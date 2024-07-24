Gabrielle, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow ***

The opening evening of the Summer Nights at the Bandstand concert series lived up to billing with beautiful balmy conditions and the concrete bleachers packed with fans, relaxed and playful in this natural party amphitheatre, awaiting the singer who described herself as “Gab by name and nature”. There was a goodness and relatability in Gabrielle’s affirmative chit-chat which set the tone for an evening of positive vibes.

The Hackney-born singer/songwriter landed with a bang in 1993 with debut single Dreams setting records for the highest chart entry by a new artist. Since then, she has ruled by stealth, amassing a wealth of radio-friendly hits and maintaining a mainstream fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabrielle PIC: Jo Hale/Getty Images

Her songwriting style is fully commercial pop with classic references. The catchy handbag soul of When A Woman and easy listening R&B number Give Me A Little More Time had the crowd onside from the off with their light Motown inflections but it was the sweet soaring notes on the cutesy Sunshine and the lower husky tones on Don't Need the Sun to Shine (To Make Me Smile) which really showed off her vocals.

Her message was one of gentle optimism, seeking the good in any situation, including referring to her mid-set break as “a menopausal touch-up”. Her slick band kept the audience primed with some karaoke favourites before Gabrielle returned to the stage to deliver her own classic covers of Womack & Womack’s Teardrops and the Bacharach & David standard Walk On By, duet with her backing singers on the luscious pop R&B If You Ever and keep the fans sweet until she could deliver the closing salvo of hits they craved.