The Red Hot Chili Peppers made they long awaited return to Scotland as they rocked Hampden Park in Glasgow last night. Cr: Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers Glasgow Setlist: Here are all 19 songs the American rockers played at Hampden Park

RHCP fans enjoyed a set that lasted just over one hour and 20 minutes at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Sunday night.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 08:10 BST

It had been 13 months in the making, but finally the Red Hot Chili Peppers arrived in Glasgow last night as they rocked out the national stadium in Glasgow.

Originally scheduled to take place at Bellahouston Park last June, the funk rockers made up for their cancellation last year by treading fans to a host of their biggest hits from albums such as Californication and By The Way.

Supported by The Roots and King Princess, the Chilis hit the stage just before 9pm and handed fans an 18 song setlist - however, a number of fans were left disappointed after they left out huge hits such as Scar Tissue and Under The Bridge.

Heavy rain threatened cause problems around 7pm but thankfully the sky remained clear as the Chilis played a strong set list that sent fans home happy.

After an opening jam between John and Flea, the Chilis opened with 1999 hit Around the World from Californication.

1. Around the World

They kept the hits coming early on as they launched into The Zephyr Song from 2002’s By The Way album .

2. The Zephyr Song

Their hit single from 2006 really got the crowd going as the wonderfully catchy Dani California got an airing in front of the Hampden Crowd.

3. Dani California

One of the lead tracks from 2022 album Unlimited Love was introduced to the crowd after an opening trio of smash hits.

4. Here Ever After

