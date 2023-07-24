Red Hot Chili Peppers Glasgow Setlist: Here are all 19 songs the American rockers played at Hampden Park
RHCP fans enjoyed a set that lasted just over one hour and 20 minutes at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Sunday night.
It had been 13 months in the making, but finally the Red Hot Chili Peppers arrived in Glasgow last night as they rocked out the national stadium in Glasgow.
Originally scheduled to take place at Bellahouston Park last June, the funk rockers made up for their cancellation last year by treading fans to a host of their biggest hits from albums such as Californication and By The Way.
Supported by The Roots and King Princess, the Chilis hit the stage just before 9pm and handed fans an 18 song setlist - however, a number of fans were left disappointed after they left out huge hits such as Scar Tissue and Under The Bridge.
Heavy rain threatened cause problems around 7pm but thankfully the sky remained clear as the Chilis played a strong set list that sent fans home happy.