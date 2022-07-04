Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea said the band are "yearning" to play Glasgow (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The legendary alternative rock band took to the stage to headline one of Europe’s premium rock festivals, Rock Werchter, at the weekend just 48 hours after cancelling their highly anticipated gig at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

Anthony Kiedis and his band mates took to the stage in Rotselaar, Belgium at 11pm in the evening and played a triumphant two hour set that consisted of their most well known hits ‘Under The Bridge’, ‘By The Way’ and ‘Californication’ – though one attendee did take to social media to say: “Anthony's vocal is not as good as the shows before – maybe the illness on Friday was his.”

Approximately 100,000 people were set to attend the event last Friday in Glasgow, however, gig-goers were left disappointed when the band confirmed the show would be cancelled just hours before they were due to hit the stage.

A statement on their social media pages read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1. We are working on ways to reschedule. Please hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding.”

The decision left thousands of attendees deeply disappointed, with one ticket holder making an astonishing 4,800 mile trip after flying from Mumbai to London, before boarding another flight to Scotland.

However, the Chili’s have yet to confirm a new date for the Glasgow show, with little to no comment made on arrangements for a rescheduled show in Glasgow – infact, their official social media channels only update since Friday was to confir ticket sales for the start of their 2023 New Zealand tour, which left several Twitter users angry.

Anthony Kiedis and his band returned to perform in Belgium last night (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

One Twitter user responded to their new tour announcement saying: “And what about Glasgow? People had lots of expenses to come and see you, to cancel last minute, but you were fine to perform just before and after, did you even bother coming to Glasgow, or did you just go straight to your next show, sure seems that way”, while another commenting “I think an update on Glasgow should be your priority. It's really not a good look.”

Similar responses have been given on the band members individual social media pages, with popular Chili’s bassist Flea – real name Michael Peter Balzary – responding to fans pleas for an update on their cancelled Glasgow show.

At the weekend, he insisted the band were “yearning to play for the Glaswegians” and that a revised date for their cancelled July 1 show at Bellahouston Park would be announced “as soon as we can figure it out.”