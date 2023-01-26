The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, will be held – as is traditional – on the day before the Oscars on Saturday, March 11.
It will be the 43rd time the awards that nobody wants to win will be held, and the shortlists were announced the day before the Academy Awards nominations on January 23.
It will be a less starry audience than the Oscars, although the celebrities do occasionally turn up to receive their award in person – most memorably when Halle Berry collected her gong for Catwoman, just four years after winning the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.
Other special guests happy to have a joke at their own expense include director Paul Verhoeven, who won both Worst Picture and Worst Director for Showgirls, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and actor Tom Green.
Here’s which films – and actors - have been shortlists to be hailed the worst of the year, including double Oscar winner Tom Hanks.
Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Machine Gun Kelly - Good Mourning
Pete Davidson - Marmaduke
Tom Hanks - Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto - Morbius
Sylvester Stallone - Samaritan
Worst Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton - Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario - The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone - The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel
Blonde
Both 365 Days Sequels (365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona - Morbius
Lorraine Bracco - Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz - The 355
Bingbing Fan - The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino - Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson - Good Mourning
Tom Hanks - Elvis
Xavier Samuel - Blonde
Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Evan Williams - Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene - Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women - Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow - The Bubble
Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik - Blonde
Daniel Espinosa - Morbius
Robert Zemeckis - Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio (Not Authorised by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius