With awards season well underway it’s not just the best in cinema that is being celebrated.

Tom Hanks has been nominated for two Razzies for his perfomance as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis - with a third for Disney’s Pinocchio.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, will be held – as is traditional – on the day before the Oscars on Saturday, March 11.

It will be the 43rd time the awards that nobody wants to win will be held, and the shortlists were announced the day before the Academy Awards nominations on January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a less starry audience than the Oscars, although the celebrities do occasionally turn up to receive their award in person – most memorably when Halle Berry collected her gong for Catwoman, just four years after winning the Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.

Other special guests happy to have a joke at their own expense include director Paul Verhoeven, who won both Worst Picture and Worst Director for Showgirls, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and actor Tom Green.

Here’s which films – and actors - have been shortlists to be hailed the worst of the year, including double Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Machine Gun Kelly - Good Mourning

Pete Davidson - Marmaduke

Tom Hanks - Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto - Morbius

Sylvester Stallone - Samaritan

Worst Actress

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton - Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario - The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone - The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde

Both 365 Days Sequels (365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona - Morbius

Lorraine Bracco - Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz - The 355

Bingbing Fan - The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino - Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Davidson - Good Mourning

Tom Hanks - Elvis

Xavier Samuel - Blonde

Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Evan Williams - Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene - Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women - Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow - The Bubble

Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik - Blonde

Daniel Espinosa - Morbius

Robert Zemeckis - Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney’s Pinocchio (Not Authorised by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion