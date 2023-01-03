The annual Academy Awards is just around the corner – but who is favourite to win the prestigious Best Actress award in 2023?

Christmas is over and new year is here which means only one thing – for films fans at least – it is awards season!

The last 12 months of cinema have seen some huge movies clean up at the Box Office, while there’s been some outstanding performances from some of the globe’s most loved actors.

Set to be one of the most contested awards at the Academy Awards next year, the Best Actress gong has a number of Hollywood A-listers in the frame.

But who is most likely to win the Oscar in 2023? These are the latest odds for Oscars 2023 Best Actress award.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Cate Blanchett - 11/10 Australian actress Cate Blanchett is the current favourite for the award after her starring role in TÁR. Photo: Hanna Lassen

2. Michelle Yeoh - 3/1 Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh is one of the hot favourites for her outstanding role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photo: Robin L Marshall

3. Ana de Armas - 10/1 Cuban-Spanish acroe Ana de Armas has been tipped to claim the award for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix production Blonde. Photo: Vivien Killilea

4. Danielle Deadwyler - 10/1 Danielle Deadwyler has seen her odds improve to win the award for her role in Till, the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in 1955. Photo: Gareth Cattermole