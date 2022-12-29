With awards season fast approaching, the eyes of the movie world will soon be focused on the biggest awards ceremony of them all – the Oscars.

Last year’s ceremony may be best remembered for Will Smith shockingly slapping Chris Rock, rather than for outsider CODA winning Best Picture.

In 2023 the organisers will be hoping that it’s the films that make the headlines – and which films they are will soon be revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the next Oscars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Academy Awards ceremony?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be broadcast live on Sky Cinema in the UK – and those who are not Sky subscribers will be able to watch via Now TV.

When will the Academy Award nominations be announced?

We'll find out which films are in the running for the sought after Oscar statuettes in late January.

The nominations for the 2023 Oscar nominations will be unveiled on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is likely to win an Oscar?

Steven Spielberg is the favourite to take home both Best Director and Best Picture for ‘The Fabelmans’, with ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’, and ‘Tar’ also fancied to contend in the big two awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Fraser is the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Whale’, while Cate Blanchett is the one to beat in the Best Actress category for her role in ‘Tar’.

In the supporting acting awards, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) are the favourites to take the statuettes for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Who is hosting the Academy Awards 2023?

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for a third time, previously taking on the job in 2017 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2017 ceremony is best remembered for La La Land being wrongly declared the winner of Best Picture, instead of genuine winner ‘Moonlight’.

After Kimmel’s last appearance, the Academy dispensed with having dedicated hosts until 2022, when Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes shared duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad