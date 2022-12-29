Last year’s ceremony may be best remembered for Will Smith shockingly slapping Chris Rock, rather than for outsider CODA winning Best Picture.
In 2023 the organisers will be hoping that it’s the films that make the headlines – and which films they are will soon be revealed.
Here’s everything you need to know about the next Oscars.
When is the Academy Awards ceremony?
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – now renamed Ovation Hollywood.
It will be broadcast live on Sky Cinema in the UK – and those who are not Sky subscribers will be able to watch via Now TV.
When will the Academy Award nominations be announced?
The nominations for the 2023 Oscar nominations will be unveiled on January 24.
Who is likely to win an Oscar?
Steven Spielberg is the favourite to take home both Best Director and Best Picture for ‘The Fabelmans’, with ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Avatar: The Way Of The Water’, and ‘Tar’ also fancied to contend in the big two awards.
Brendan Fraser is the frontrunner for Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Whale’, while Cate Blanchett is the one to beat in the Best Actress category for her role in ‘Tar’.
In the supporting acting awards, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) are the favourites to take the statuettes for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.
Who is hosting the Academy Awards 2023?
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for a third time, previously taking on the job in 2017 and 2018.
The 2017 ceremony is best remembered for La La Land being wrongly declared the winner of Best Picture, instead of genuine winner ‘Moonlight’.
After Kimmel’s last appearance, the Academy dispensed with having dedicated hosts until 2022, when Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes shared duties.
Kimmel quipped: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."