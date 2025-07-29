3 . Visit ancient Egypt

'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' arrived at Glasgow's SEC last week. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed