It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools still off and the second week of the Fair Fortnight underway.
It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.
From cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.
1. See a living legend live
Punk legend John Lydon may not be playing with the Sex Pistols now (they played Bellahouston Park with Frank Carter earlier this year) but he still tours with his other band Public Image Ltd. They are playing the opening night of the Summer Nights series of concerts at the atmospheric Kelvingrove Bandstand this evening. There are still tickets available, priced at £48.25. | Contributed
2. Family films at a nice price
If you're looking to entertain the kids during the summer holidays but want to save cash, then Cineworld have a great deal at the moment - family films for just £1 per ticket. Today the Renfrew Street cineman has 'Mufasa: The Lion King' screening at 10am and 'The Wild Robot' on at 10am and 10.10am. | Contributed
3. Visit ancient Egypt
'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' arrived at Glasgow's SEC last week. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed
4. Experience one of the UK's best comedy rooms while you still can
Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club is soon going to move from its famous Woodlands base to the nearly Lansdowne Church (currently Websters Theatre) so there won't be many more changes to enjoy their famous 'Red Raw' night in the much-loved comedy cellar. Featuring up to ten new acts, you might just see the next Kevin Bridges - and it's only £6 a ticket. | Contributed