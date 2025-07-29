There's plenty happening in Glasgow today.placeholder image
There's plenty happening in Glasgow today. | Contributed

What's On In Glasgow Today, Tuesday, July 29? Here are 13 amazing things to do and see in the city - including free events

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 29th Jul 2025, 07:05 BST

There’s never a dull day in Scotland’s biggest city.

It’s summer in Glasgow, with the schools still off and the second week of the Fair Fortnight underway.

It means the city’s a little quieter than usual, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not plenty on.

From cinema screenings and art exhibitions, to comedy and theatre, here are 13 things you can enjoy today.

Punk legend John Lydon may not be playing with the Sex Pistols now (they played Bellahouston Park with Frank Carter earlier this year) but he still tours with his other band Public Image Ltd. They are playing the opening night of the Summer Nights series of concerts at the atmospheric Kelvingrove Bandstand this evening. There are still tickets available, priced at £48.25.

1. See a living legend live

Punk legend John Lydon may not be playing with the Sex Pistols now (they played Bellahouston Park with Frank Carter earlier this year) but he still tours with his other band Public Image Ltd. They are playing the opening night of the Summer Nights series of concerts at the atmospheric Kelvingrove Bandstand this evening. There are still tickets available, priced at £48.25. | Contributed

Photo Sales
If you're looking to entertain the kids during the summer holidays but want to save cash, then Cineworld have a great deal at the moment - family films for just £1 per ticket. Today the Renfrew Street cineman has 'Mufasa: The Lion King' screening at 10am and 'The Wild Robot' on at 10am and 10.10am.

2. Family films at a nice price

If you're looking to entertain the kids during the summer holidays but want to save cash, then Cineworld have a great deal at the moment - family films for just £1 per ticket. Today the Renfrew Street cineman has 'Mufasa: The Lion King' screening at 10am and 'The Wild Robot' on at 10am and 10.10am. | Contributed

Photo Sales
'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' arrived at Glasgow's SEC last week. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee).

3. Visit ancient Egypt

'Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition' arrived at Glasgow's SEC last week. Scotland's the latest stop in the high-tech exhibition's world tour and it'll be in the city until late October so you have plenty of time to catch it. It takes visitors on a tour of six creatively designed galleries that delve into the fascinating lives of ancient Egyptians - including the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery. Tickets are £22.50 adult/£16.45 children (plus booking fee). | Contributed

Photo Sales
Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club is soon going to move from its famous Woodlands base to the nearly Lansdowne Church (currently Websters Theatre) so there won't be many more changes to enjoy their famous 'Red Raw' night in the much-loved comedy cellar. Featuring up to ten new acts, you might just see the next Kevin Bridges - and it's only £6 a ticket.

4. Experience one of the UK's best comedy rooms while you still can

Glasgow's Stand Comedy Club is soon going to move from its famous Woodlands base to the nearly Lansdowne Church (currently Websters Theatre) so there won't be many more changes to enjoy their famous 'Red Raw' night in the much-loved comedy cellar. Featuring up to ten new acts, you might just see the next Kevin Bridges - and it's only £6 a ticket. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:What to WatchGlasgowTickets
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice