Originally founded as a showcase for Spanish noise bands in 2001, Primavera Sound has become one of the largest music festivals in Europe - attracting huge headline acts each year.
Early bands topping the bill included Pulp, Belle & Sebastian, Sonic Youth and Echo & The Bunnymen.
A move to its current seafront location in Barcelona’s Barc del Fòrum in 2005 upped the capacity, with festival-goers enjoying music from 4pm-6am each day.
Recent years have seen it branch away from idie music to a more disparate bill of rock, pop, dance music and hip hop.
And every June hundreds of Scots fly to the Spanish sun to enjoy a long weekend of music.
The headliners are set to be announced on Thursday, September 25, and will a join a role of honour that includes some of the biggest names in live music - including Blur, Radiohead, Motorhead. Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Björk, Arcade Fire, Sabrina Carpenter, The Smashing Pumpkins and Arctic Monkeys.
Here are 13 acts tipped to be closing the festival’s three days - taking place from June 4-6. 2026.
1. Gorillaz
Gorillaz have announced a UK tour for next year and are proven Primavera headliners - having done the honours in 2022. Damon Albarn also headlined with Blur in 2023, so it's clearly a festival he enjoys playing. We reckon they are hot favourites to top the bill in Barcelona in 2026. | Getty Images for Coachella
2. Sabrina Carpenter
Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter headlined Primavera last year, but she's got a new album out in the shape of 'Man's Best Friend' and may skip the rigours of a solo tour for festival slots - she's already confirmed for Coachella 2026. It may controversial for Carpenter to return so soon, but she's a huge artist who has only got bigger since her last visit. | Getty Images for MTV
3. Radiohead
Radiohead have said that they don't have any plans to immediately tour after their series of European concerts at the end of this year (all of which sold out in a heartbeat). However we reckon the anniverary of their legendary 2016 headline set at Primavera might be the perfect excuse for them to think again. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Lorde
New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde seems to have a fairly obvious Primavera-shaped gap in her current tour schedule, in support of newest album 'Virgin'. She last headlined the festival in 2022. | Getty Images