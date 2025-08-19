Belle and Sebastian have two homecoming dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The much-loved Scottish indie band are marking two big birthdays.

Next year wilk mark the 30th anniversary of Belle & Sebastian’s first two albums - Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister.

To mark the occasion they are heading out on a tour playing each venue on two consecutive nights - playing Tigermilk in full and other favourites on the first, and If You’re Feeling Sinister and other songs on the second.

They’ll be playing shows across Europe and North American before returning home to Glasgow for two final gigs that should be pretty special.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Belle & Sebastian playing Glasgow?

The band will be playing Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 2026. Doors will be at 6.30pm.

Where else are Belle & Sebastian playing?

Belle & Sebastian will be playing the following other shows on their UK and Ireland tour:

April 4 and 5: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Apr 8 and 9: Royal Albert Hall, London

April 11 and 12: Albert Hall, Manchester

When can I buy tickets for Belle & Sebastian’s Glasgow shows?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, August 22, here.

Are there any presales for Belle & Sebastian in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

There will be a fan presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, August 20, from 10am. To get a code, just sign up to the band’s mailing list here.

There will also be a Spotify presale - so if you follow and regularly listen to the band on the streaming service you should be sent a code to access tickets from 10am on Thursday, August 21, from 10am.

How much are tickets to see Belle & Sebastian in Glasgow?

Tickets for the gig are general admission and priced at £52.50. Including the various fees, two tickets will cost you a total of £123.85.

Who is supporting Belle & Sebastian at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

No support has been announced for the Belle & Sebastian gigs - watch this space.

Are there any age restrictions for Belle & Sebastian at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

It’s over 14s only for the gig and everybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Belle & Sebastian be playing at their Glasgow Hydro gig?

Belle and Sebastian will be playing their first two albums in full at the gigs so these songs are all guaranteed to make the setlist on the two nights - with a second set of other songs being played after.

Night one

The State I Am In Expectations She's Losing It You're Just a Baby Electronic Renaissance I Could Be Dreaming We Rule the School My Wandering Days Are Over I Don't Love Anyone Mary Jo

Night two

The Stars of Track and Field Seeing Other People Me and the Major Like Dylan in the Movies The Fox in the Snow Get Me Away from Here, I'm Dying If You're Feeling Sinister Mayfly The Boy Done Wrong Again Judy and the Dream of Horse

