Crowds at the Primavera Sound music festival in 2024. | Getty Images

It’s one of the best music festivals in the world - and it’s easy to get to from Scotland.

First held in 2001 as a small showcase for local bands, Primavera Sound has become one fo the largest music festivals in Europe.

With bands starting each day at around 4pm and the music going on until 6am, it’s a unique all-night event that attracts the biggest names in rock, pop, dance and rap.

Headliners over the years have included Pulp, Sonic Youth, Wilco, Pixies, PJ Harvey, the Flaming Lips, Arcade Fire, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Strokes, Lorde, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Bjork, Radiohead and Lana Del Rey.

And 2024 saw a record attendance, with 268,000 people enjoying music in the Catalan sun.

Next year’s lineup has now been announced, with tickets on sale soon.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Primavera Sound 2025?

In 2025 Primavera Sound takes place over five days from June 4-8. The main festival will take place over three days from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8. There will be a variety of fringe events over the full period.

Where does Primavera Sound take place?

The festival takes place in the Spanish city of Barcelona, in Parc del Forum which sits on the coast around a 90 minutewalk from the centre.

How to get to Primavera Sound from Scotland?

Ryanair have two daily flights from Edinburgh to Barcelona, with prices starting at £84.99 for the outbound flight on Tuesday, June 3, and £113.55 returning on Tuesday, June 10 - that’s £198.54 return.

Easyjet have four flights between Glasgow and Barcelona every week, leaving on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can get a flight on Wednesday, June 4, from £147 and returnn on Thursday, June 12, for £51 - that’s £198 return.

Who is headlining Primavera Sound 2025?

Organisers have three of the biggest pop acts on the planet headlining, in the form of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Chari XCX.

Who else is playing Primavera Sound 2025?

A total of 147 artists have been confirmed for the festival. Here are some of the biggest names playing:

FKA Twigs

LCD Soundsystem

HAIM

Jamie XX

Fontaines DC

Beach House

IDLES

Caribou

Clairo

Machine Girl

Parcels

Turnstile

TV On The Radio

Wet Leg

Anohi

Cat Power

Los Campesinos!

Kim Deal

Spiritualized

Joy Orbison

When can I buy tickets?

Tickets go on sale to the general public here at 11am on Tuesday, October 29.

How much are Primavera Sound 2025 tickets?

This year, tickets for the full three days of the festival cost €295 (plus booking fee), which is around £245.

VIP tickets, which include preferential access to the site and use of a number of VIP areas, cost €495 (plus booking fee), which is around £412.