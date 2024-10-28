Nick Cave is playing a gig in Glasgow. | Getty Images

An Australian rock band known for their electric live performances are making a stop in Scotland.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have embarked on their first headline tour of the UK and Europe for seven years, in support of critically-acclaimed new album Wild God.

It’s the 18th studio album by the band, whose debut From Her to Eternity was released back in 1984.

Their Australian polymath lead singer has also released four albums as part of The Birthday Party (previously known as The Boys Next Door, two Grinderman albums, a solo album, and 11 soundtrack albums. Then there’s the acting roles, alongside the numeous books and artworks.

But it’s when he’s fronting The Bad Seeds, including longtime collaborator Warren Ellis, that Cave becomes one of the world’s great live acts.

Talking about the current tour, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that - the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds playing Glasgow?

Nick Cave will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his Wild God tour on Sunday, November 3.

Who are supporting Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in Glasgow?

It’s well worth getting to the gig early to catch Black Country, New Road in support. The English post-rockers band were nominated for the Mercury Prize for debut album, For the First Time, in 2021, which reached number four on the UK album charts. Lead singer Isaac Wood left the band shortly before the release of second album Ants Up Here, but it was still a commercial and critical success and a third album is currently in the works.

What are the stage times for the Glasgow Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds concert?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no further set times have been confirmed by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect Black Country, New Road to be on from around 7.30pm and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to start at approximately 9pm, with the gig ending at 11pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £58.45 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 5s only for the concert in the seated areas and over 14s in the standing area. All under 16s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds setlist?

