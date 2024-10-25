Primal Scream have announced a 2025 tour with three stops in Scotland. | AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish band will be touring the UK next year.

Scottish band Primal Scream have announced a 13-date UK tour for next year.

The rockers are currently preparing to release their 12th studio album, Come Ahead, which will be out on November 8.

Led by former Jesus and Mary Chain drummer Bobby Gillespie and formed in Glasgow in 1982, Primal Scream found global fame with their third album, Screamadelica, which won the inaugural Mercury Music Prize and included the hit single Loaded.

Here’s what you need to know about the tour - and getting tickets.

When will Primal Scream be playing Glasgow?

The Scottish band will be playing two gigs at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, 2025.

When will Primal Scream be playing Edinburgh?

The band will be playing Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Thursday, April 3.

Where else are Primal Scream playing in the UK?

Other than the Glasgow and Edinburgh gigs, Primal Scream will be playing the following shows:

March 31: Bristol, Beacon

April 1: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

April 7: Birmingham, O2 Academy

April 8: Liverpool, Uni Mountford Hall

April 10: London, Eventim Apollo

April 11: Manchester, Aviva Studios

April 12: Nottingham, Rock City

April 14: Belfast, Ulster Hall

April 15: Dublin, 3Olympia

April 18: Leeds, O2 Academy

April 19: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

When can I buy tickets for Primal Scream’s Scottish shows?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 1, here.

Are there any presales for Primal Scream in Scotland?

As has become standard, there are a couple presales available.

Customers of 02 will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, October 30 via the 02 Priority app. If you aren’t with O2 it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

There’s also an artist presale going live at the same time, at 10am on Wednesday, October 30. Sign up on the band’s website here to be sent a code to access tickets.

Who is supporting Primal Scream in Scotland?

Primal Scream will be supported at all three Scottish gigs by Baxter Dury. The son of legendary singer Ian Dury, Baxter has released six studio albums to date, including 2023’s critically acclaimed I Thought I Was Better Than You.

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be 14 to go to the Primal Scream concerts and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Primal Scream be playing at their Scottish gigs?

Expect to hear the majority of new album Come Ahead, along with a selection of their greatest hits. As a taster, here’s what the band played during their recent tour supporting Alice Cooper.