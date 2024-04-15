Olivier Awards 2024: Full list of winners as Sunset Boulevard celebrates success

Nicole Scherzinger in the press room after being presented with the Best Actress in a Musical award at the Olivier Awards.

Sunset Boulevard swept the 2024 Olivier Awards, with Nicole Scherzinger taking home an award for her role while other winners include Succession star Sarah Snook.

Singer and actress Scherzinger won the prize for best actress in a musical with her co-star Tom Francis scooping the award for best actor in a musical, with Sunset Boulevard also winning best director and best musical revival. Meanwhile, Snook won best actress for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunset Boulevard’s wins mean it ties with productions such as Matilda, Hamilton and Cabaret for the most trophies in one evening.

Other winners include Dame Arlene Phillips, who received a standing ovation for her best theatre choreographer win which followed her special Olivier award last year.

Here are all the winners from the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Best New Play

Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Best New Musical

Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Best Revival

Vanya at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Best Actress

Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray — Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actor

Mark Gatiss — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Close — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Haydn Gwynne — When Winston Went to War with the Wireless — Donmar Warehouse

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Amy Trigg — The Little Big Things — @sohoplace

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Tom Francis — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best Director

Jamie Lloyd — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best Costume Design

Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design

Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Family Show

Dinosaur World Live

Best Theatre Choreographer

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls

Best Set Design

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Jack Knowles — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Sleepova — Bush Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as musical director of the Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production

Innocence by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

La Ruta — Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means — Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Musical Contribution