Olivier Awards 2024: Full list of winners as Sunset Boulevard celebrates success
Sunset Boulevard swept the 2024 Olivier Awards, with Nicole Scherzinger taking home an award for her role while other winners include Succession star Sarah Snook.
Singer and actress Scherzinger won the prize for best actress in a musical with her co-star Tom Francis scooping the award for best actor in a musical, with Sunset Boulevard also winning best director and best musical revival. Meanwhile, Snook won best actress for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.
Sunset Boulevard’s wins mean it ties with productions such as Matilda, Hamilton and Cabaret for the most trophies in one evening.
Other winners include Dame Arlene Phillips, who received a standing ovation for her best theatre choreographer win which followed her special Olivier award last year.
Here are all the winners from the 2024 Olivier Awards.
Best New Play
Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Best New Musical
Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Best Revival
Vanya at Duke of York's Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Best Actress
Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray — Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Actor
Mark Gatiss — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Close — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Haydn Gwynne — When Winston Went to War with the Wireless — Donmar Warehouse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Amy Trigg — The Little Big Things — @sohoplace
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Tom Francis — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Best Director
Jamie Lloyd — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Best Costume Design
Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design
Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Family Show
Dinosaur World Live
Best Theatre Choreographer
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls
Best Set Design
Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Jack Knowles — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Sleepova — Bush Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Antonio Pappano for his role as musical director of the Royal Opera House
Best New Opera Production
Innocence by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House
Best New Dance Production
La Ruta — Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means — Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.