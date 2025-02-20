Last year was a bumper year for new entries into the EGOT hall of fame - those performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony - including Sir Elton John.

The singer completed the set by winning the Grammy for best variety special live for ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ at the 2024 awards ceremony.

He joined the list of those that have completed the clean sweep, including some of the best known faces in the film, theatre and music industries, alongside a few lesser known names.

Only 21 people have ever been able to call themselves EGOTS, a figure that rises to 25 if you include honourary awards (Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones all completed one leg with a non-competitive award).

And this year Cynthia Erivo could become the 22nd member of the club if she takes home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Wicked.

Here are all 21 EGOTs to date, and what they won.

1 . Richard Rodgers - Composer Oscars: 1945 Best Song – "It Might as Well Be Spring" from State Fair. Emmys: 1962 Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed – Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years. Grammys: 1960 Best Show Album (Original Cast) – The Sound of Music; 1962 Best Original Cast Show Album – No Strings. Tonys: 1950 Best Musical – South Pacific; 1950 Producers, Musical – South Pacific; 1950 Best Score – South Pacific; 1952 Best Musical – The King and I; 1960 Best Musical – The Sound of Music; 1962 Best Composer – No Strings. Photo: Evening Standard

2 . Helen Hayes - actress Oscars: 1932 Best Actress in a Leading Role – The Sin of Madelon Claudet; 1970 Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Airport. Emmys: 1953 Best Actress – Schlitz Playhouse of Stars for the episode "Not a Chance". Grammys: 1977 Best Spoken Word Recording – Great American Documents Tonys: 1947 Best Actress in a Play – Happy Birthday; 1958 Distinguished Dramatic Actress – Time Remembered. Photo: Fox Photos

3 . Rita Moreno - actress Oscars: 1961 Best Actress in a Supporting Role – West Side Story. Emmys: 1977 Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music – The Muppet Show; 1978 Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series – The Rockford Files. Grammys: 1972 Best Recording for Children – The Electric Company. Tonys: 1975 Best Featured Actress in a Play – The Ritz. Photo: Monica Schipper