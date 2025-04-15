Peter Kay has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of Britain’s most successful standups is set to play Glasgow.

First making his name by winning Channel 4's So You Think You're Funny comedy contest in 1997, Peter Kay was nominated for the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe the year after.

His television career started in 2000 with Channel 4 mockumentary series That Peter Kay Thing, which led to the hugely successful sitcom Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights and spin-off Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

He scored a number one in 2005 with his cover of (Is This the Way to) Amarillo raising money for Comic Relief and becoming the year’s biggest-selling single.

More musical success came with Britain's Got the Pop Factor... and Possibly a New Celebrity Jesus Christ Soapstar Superstar Strictly on Ice which saw him reach number two with The Winner's Song in character as Geraldine McQueen.

Kay entered the Guiness Book of World Record after his 2010-11 comedy tour sold a record 1.2 million tickets. Two BAFTAs and a National Television Award followed for his show Car Share in 2016.

After a few years out of the spotlight, he’s back on the live circuit with a huge UK tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with six gigs scheduled for Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

When is Peter Kay playing Glasgow?

Peter Kay is playing Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19.

He’ll then be back for another double-header on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23.

Then, just for good measure, he’ll return for two final gigs on Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4 - both in 2026.

Who is supporting Peter Kay at his Glasgow gig?

There will be no support act for Peter Kay’s comedy gig at the Glasgow Hydro - so best get there on time!

What are the stage times for Peter Kay in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Peter Kay starting at 8pm ‘sharp’. The show will be finished by 10.30pm at the latest.

Are tickets still available for Peter Kay at the Hydro?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still tickets available for all dates here, priced from £56.70.

It’s over-15s only for Peter Kay’s Glasgow Hydro gigs.