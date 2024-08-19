Launched in 1981, the Edinburgh Comedy Award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

Formerly known as the Perrier Award, it is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

The first winners were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson, while other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followed by a Panel Prize in 2006 - for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

The shortlist for this year’s prize will be announced this Wednesday (August 21), meaning speculation is growing about who will make the grade and have the chance to follow last year’s winner Ahir Shah.

We’ve been busy seeing shows, chatting to audience members and comedians, and pouring over the reviews to come up with some ideas about the most likely candidates (which will, almost certainly, be proved wrong).

Here are our tips.

1 . Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here Sarah Keyworth's hilarious show about the experience of being non-binary within a supportive family (I was so loved!) has already won the big prize at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - meaning it came to Edinburgh as a favourite. Scottish audiences were quick to embrace the warmth and positivity of the set, selling out the run quickly and snapping up all the tickets for a series of extra shows, including at the cavernous Peasance Grand. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Natalie Palamides: WEER Natlie Palamides won the Best Newcomer Award in 2017 for 'LAID' and this year could become only the second performer to win both prizes (following John Kearns). Her 2024 show, 'WEER', is a stunning piece of comedic physical theatre where she plays both parts in a jaw-dropping rom com. The last clown to win the award was Doctor Brown in 2012 so it's high time there was a successor. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me Phil Ellis was shortlisted last year for his whistlestop tour of comedy styles in 'Phil Ellis's Excellent Comedy Show'. If the judges liked that daft hour then his new show, 'Come On and Take The Rest of Me', somehow manages to be even more ingeniously silly. | Contributes Photo Sales

4 . Emma Sidi is Sue Gray Emma Sidi's show this year is a masterclass in how to sustain a single comedy character over a full hour. She plays Sue Gray, the civil servant shot to fame when she authored the report into Partygate and who is now Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff. One suspects that she might quite enjoy the rather affectionate portayal, although the other political figures involved may be less keen on applauding. | Contributed Photo Sales