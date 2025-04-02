The Pleasance has unveiled a line up of another 129 shows for its venues during this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Edinburgh Comedy Award winners Adam Riches and John Kearns will be a special highlight in the comedy programme, as they bring their award nominated, five-star sensation, Adam Riches and John Kearns ARE ‘Ball & Boe’, to the Pleasance Grand for three nights only.

Other highlights from the comedy programme include a Pleasance debut for the internationally acclaimed Emmanuel Sonubi (Live At The Apollo, QI), with Life After Near Death and four-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson, who returns to the Pleasance with his exploration of the American Dream.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Comedy Award “Best Show” nominee Glenn Moore (Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week) performs another 300 jokes for Pleasance audiences.

Hot Mess: A New Musical tackles the climate crisis in this new original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up.

Meanwhile, the Pleasance theatre programme continues to champion new writing this summer. Actor and playwright Annie Lareau explores the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Fuselage. The love story intertwines the budding lives of young artists with voices from those in Lockerbie who tended to the crash, set against the ticking clock of prophetic nightmares and a terrorist plot.

Other highlights across the theatre programme include Mariupol, and the UK premiere of Fly You Fools. In House Party, one young woman from East London, is determined to get to the bottom of why “no one has house parties anymore”, while Box Tale Soup bring their ingenuity and slick storytelling to a unique take on George Orwell’s classic 1984.

In children’s theatre, The Little Prince, is an adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s beloved novel.

