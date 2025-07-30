Actor Peter Capaldi played a gig in Glasgow last night,placeholder image
Peter Capaldi Live in Glasgow: Here are 13 amazing pictures of the Doctor Who star's first music gig in public for over 40 years - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:18 BST

The star clearly enjoyed playing to an appreciative sold out audience.

Scottish actor Peter Capaldi played the first of two hometown gigs at Glasgow’s Stereo venue last night (Tuesday, July 29).

It follows the release of the Doctor Who star’s second album, ‘Sweet Illusions’, on local record label Last Night From Glasgow earlier this year - and a guest slot with Franz Ferdinand at Glastonbury.

Capaldi was born in Glasgow and grew up in Springburn and Bishopbriggs - attending St Teresa's Primary School, St Matthew's Primary School in Bishopbriggs, and St Ninian's High School in Kirkintilloch, before studying at Glasgow School of Art.

His musical career began when he formed a band called ‘The Dreamboys’, whose lineup included comedian Craig Ferguson.

But ultimately he chose a career in film and television, winning an Oscar for his short film ‘Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life’, and starring in the likes of ‘The Thick of It’ and ‘Doctor Who’, amongst a string of television and film roles.

Here are 13 pictures from the show, where he played the following:

Is It Today

Hanger Lane

Sweet Illusions

Bin Night

Not Going Anywhere

Something to Behold

It's Not Over Until It's Over

The Big Guy

A Little Bit of Class

Ken And Anne Marie (Beautiful & Weird)

Through the Cracks

Friday I'm In Love

No One in the World

You can buy Peter Capaldi’s album from Last Night From Glasgow here - where you can also sign up to become a member and receive lots of great records while supporting Glasgow’s music scene.

It was the first of two concerts Capaldi is playing in Glasgow - on consecutive nights.

Both shows sold out quickly.

Peter Capaldi was backed by a four-piece band for the gig.

The Doctor Who actor was playing Glasgow's Stereo - a basement venue in the city centre.

