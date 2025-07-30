Scottish actor Peter Capaldi played the first of two hometown gigs at Glasgow’s Stereo venue last night (Tuesday, July 29).

It follows the release of the Doctor Who star’s second album, ‘Sweet Illusions’, on local record label Last Night From Glasgow earlier this year - and a guest slot with Franz Ferdinand at Glastonbury.

Capaldi was born in Glasgow and grew up in Springburn and Bishopbriggs - attending St Teresa's Primary School, St Matthew's Primary School in Bishopbriggs, and St Ninian's High School in Kirkintilloch, before studying at Glasgow School of Art.

His musical career began when he formed a band called ‘The Dreamboys’, whose lineup included comedian Craig Ferguson.

But ultimately he chose a career in film and television, winning an Oscar for his short film ‘Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life’, and starring in the likes of ‘The Thick of It’ and ‘Doctor Who’, amongst a string of television and film roles.

Here are 13 pictures from the show, where he played the following:

Is It Today

Hanger Lane

Sweet Illusions

Bin Night

Not Going Anywhere

Something to Behold

It's Not Over Until It's Over

The Big Guy

A Little Bit of Class

Ken And Anne Marie (Beautiful & Weird)

Through the Cracks

Friday I'm In Love

No One in the World

You can buy Peter Capaldi’s album from Last Night From Glasgow here - where you can also sign up to become a member and receive lots of great records while supporting Glasgow’s music scene.

Two night stand It was the first of two concerts Capaldi is playing in Glasgow - on consecutive nights.

Hot tickets Both shows sold out quickly.

Bandmates Peter Capaldi was backed by a four-piece band for the gig.