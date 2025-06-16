The latest series of BBC sci-fi favourite Doctor Who went out with a bang - and a surprise regeneration - a couple of weeks ago.
It marked the end of time travel for Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa , who had played the 15th Doctor for under two years.
And it signalled an escalation of speculation about what is next for the programme.
There’s even talk of it being the end of the road for the iconic series, which has been suffering from tumbling ratings - Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise, have yet to make a decision on whether a new series will be made.
If it is to continue, the bookies have an idea who might step into the main role - here are the 13 favourites to take over ownership of the sonic screwdriver, according to the experts at gambling.com.
1. Billie Piper - 1/3
Following the shock ending of the last series of Doctor Who - when Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into Billie Piper - it's no wonder that the actress, who formerly played companion Rose, is the 1/3 hot favourite to take over the role. The only issue is that she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's far from official. | Getty Images for BFC
2. Erin Doherty - 7/4
'Adolescence' star Erin Doherty is now second favourite to become the next Doctor Who - and the second woman to take on the role. She played the young Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix drama 'The Crown'. | Getty Images
3. Matt Smith - 2/1
Another star of 'The Crown' - Matt Smith played Prince Phillip in the royal drama - is the 2/1 third favourite. He's already played the Doctor, but could return to the role like his predecessor David Tennant. | Getty Images
4. Aimee Lou Wood - 5/2
Currently hot property thanks to her standout performance in season three of 'The White Lotus', Aimee Lou Wood is the fourth most likely to take on the part of the Timelord - with odds of 5/2. She originally shot to fame in comedy series 'Sex Education', for which she won the Bafta for Best Actress. | Getty Images for HBO