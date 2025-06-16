1 . Billie Piper - 1/3

Following the shock ending of the last series of Doctor Who - when Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into Billie Piper - it's no wonder that the actress, who formerly played companion Rose, is the 1/3 hot favourite to take over the role. The only issue is that she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's far from official. | Getty Images for BFC