The biggest prizes in British television wil be presented next month - with the Bafta Television Awards taking place on Sunday, May 12.

There's plenty of Scottish interest, with Brian Cox up for best leading actor for Succession, Jack Lowden nominated for best supporting actor for Slow Horses, and David Tennant shortlisted for male performance in a comedy programme for Good Omens.

Meanwhile Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor is up for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award, and Lorraine Kelly has received a Special Award for her contribution to television over a long career (as well as being nominated for her show Lorraine).

She'll join the rarified ranks of winners from Scotland, who range from big name stars to those who work behind the cameras, writing, producing and directing.

The lesser-known names include Gus Mcdonald (Best Factual Series, 1974, World in Action), Susan Belbin (Best Comedy Programme, 1992, On Foot In The Grave), Bob Spiers (Best Comedy Programme, 1993, Absolutely Fabulous), Sandy Johnson (Best Light Entertainment Programme, 2009 and 2011, Harry and Paul), and James Gilbert (Best Scripted Comedy, 1974, Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads).

But here are the 10 most famous faces from Scotland who have triumphed at the awards.

1 . Armando Iannucci Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci has won two Television Bafta Awards - for I'm Alan Partridge in 1998 and The Thick of It in 2010. Photo Sales

2 . Robbie Coltrane Much-missed Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane won the Television Bafta for Best Actor for three consecutive years - for crime drama Cracker in 1994, 1995, 1996. Photo Sales

3 . Annette Crosbie Best known for her role in sitcom One Foot in the Grave, Annette Crosbie won the Best Actress Television Bafta twice. The first was in 1971 for playing Catherine of Aragon in The Six Wives of Henry VIII. She then won a second for playing Queen Victoria in Edward the Seventh. Photo Sales