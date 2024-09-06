Olly Murs has announced that he will perform in Aberdeen and Glasgow next year with boy band Blue as his special guests. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets and presales.

Olly Murs has announced he will play two huge shows in Scotland as part of his upcoming UK arena tour.

The English singer will perform in cities including Aberdeen and Glasgow as part of his 15 Years Of Hits tour with noughties boyband Blue as his special guests.

In a statement, he said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free-flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait.”

Best known for songs such as Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker, Murs will kick off his 16 dates around the country in April 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Olly Murs’ tour, including when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, ticket prices and more.

Olly Murs tour dates: Singer to perform in Glasgow and Aberdeen

Olly Murs has lined up a 16 date arena tour around the UK, with stops planned for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow as well as the P&J Live in Aberdeen next May.

His first Scottish show will be Glasgow on Friday, May 2 before he heads to the North East for a show in Aberdeen on Saturday, May 3.

Olly Murs tour dates

Thursday, April 24 2025 - Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, April 26 2025 - Brighton Centre

Sunday, April 27 2025 - Hull Connexin Live

Tuesday, April 29 2025 - Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday, April 30 2025 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Friday, May 02 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, May 03 2025 - Aberdeen P&J Live

Sunday, May 04 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 06 2025 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, May 08 2025 - Manchester Co Op Live

Friday, May 09 2025 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday, May 10 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday, May 12 2025 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thursday, May 15 2025 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday, May 16 2025 - Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Saturday, May 17 2025 - London O2 Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Olly Murs’ 2025 tour will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday, September 13 via Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and AXS.

To be in with the best chance of acquiring tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site as well as ensuring that they have a stable internet connection.

Olly Murs presale

If you’re looking for Olly Murs presale tickets, the first thing to do is to register for his mailing list.

Fans registered for Olly Murs’ mailing list will receive access to tickets for all of his shows from 10am on Wednesday, September 11 - 48 hours ahead of general sale.

It is the only presale option available for each of Murs’ 16 tour dates.

Olly Murs presale Glasgow

If you’re hoping to attend his Glasgow OVO Hydro show there are several additional Olly Murs presale options available to you.

For OVO customers registered with the OVO Live program, you will receive access to a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, September 11.

Meanwhile, there is also a venue presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, September 12 - this is available to fans signed up to the Scottish Events Campus mailing list.

Alternatively, fans will be able to access a Ticketmaster exclusive pre-sale from 10am on Thursday, September 12.

Olly Murs presale Aberdeen

For Aberdeen Olly Murs fans, there are just two presale options available, one of which is the aforementioned artist presale.

The other presale option is only available to Three customers, which will take place from 10am on Wednesday, September 11.

How much are Olly Murs tickets?

Ticket prices for Olly Murs’ Glasgow show will range from £41.45 - £171.95, however there is a limited amount of information available for other shows as it varies from venue to venue.

Blue to join Olly Murs on tour

English boy band Blue will join Olly Murs on his UK arena tour next year.

Best known for song such as All Rise, Best In Me and If You Come Back, with their line up including Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan.