US singer Olivia Rodrigo poses with her various awards during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images.

The 2022 Grammy Awards opened with host Trevor Noah referencing Will Smith and his controversial slap at the Oscars.

"It is going to be such a beautiful evening. Don't even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we're giving out awards,” he joked. "We're going to be listening to some music, we're going dancing, we're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s who won big at the Grammys and which musicians took to the stage to perform.

South Korean singer Jungkook performs onstage during the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images.

Grammy Winners 2022

Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic were the big winners at the Grammys with both acts securing two major awards.

Jon Batiste, who was nominated in 11 categories - the most of any act, claimed the gong for album of the year, considered the biggest of the night, for his album We Are. He also secured three minor awards during the pre-show.

The Las Vegas show at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena also saw American country artist Chris Stapleton, Doja Cat and SZA pick up major prizes.

Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presented the award for song of the year to Silk Sonic, after earlier winning his own gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul. The documentary also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo took home the Grammys for best new artist and best pop vocal album for her debut Sour, and thanked her mother for supporting her dreams "no matter how crazy (they were)".

She had been tipped to sweep the "big four" categories - best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year - as Billie Eilish did in 2020, but fell slightly short.

Silk Sonic, who claimed the awards for record and song of the year for Leave The Door Open acknowledged their wins would cause "upset" among mainstream fans. The funk duo, consisting of Bruno Mars and singer Anderson Paak, fended off favourites including Eilish and Batiste for the prizes.

Tributes paid to Taylor Hawkins

Clips of late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins headlined the in memoriam section of the evening. Footage of performances and backstage moments with the late musician were set to the band's song My Hero and frontman Dave Grohl was heard to say "he's the best drummer in the world, we love him so much".

Earlier in the night, Foo Fighters won all three awards they were nominated for - best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album for their latest offering Medicine at Midnight.

Who performed at the Grammys 2022?

Billie Eilish performed her song Happier Than Ever wearing a t-shirt featuring a picture of the musician. There were also energetic performances from Lil Nas X and K-pop superstars BTS. Folk veteran Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance on stage alongside Bonnie Raitt, who helped her when she struggled with her lines while introducing Brandi Carlile.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also delivered a speech remotely in which he urged musicians to "tell our story".

"The war. What's more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people," he said in an emotional message.