Litten is the star of the next Pokémon Go Community Day.

It may not be as popular as when it was released back in summer 2016 - but millions still play augmented reality mobile phone game Pokémon Go.

Community Days are particularly important for collectors - with new shiny Pokémon released into the virtual world, exclusive moves available, and lots of other bonuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Scotland communities of players come together for the events in pocket monster hotspots like Glasgow Green and Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens.

Here's everything you need to know about the next event?

When is the next Pokémon Go Community Day?

The next Community Day takes place on Saturday, March 16, from 2-5pm local time.

What Pokémon is featured?

Litten the Fire Cat Pokémon is the featured Pokemon, meaning you'll have a great chance of catching a rare 'shiny' version that will be far rarer at any other time.

The Pokédex entry for Litten reads that: "Its coat regrows twice a year. When the time comes, Litten sets its own body on fire and burns way the old fire."

Litten can then be evolved to Torracat and finally Incineroar, so you'll be wanting at least three shiny Litten to keep one of each shiny Pokémon in your living dex.

The Pokédex entry for Torracat reads that: "When its mane is standing on end, you can tell it's feeling good. When it isn't feeling well, its fur will lie down flat."

The Pokédex entry for Incineroar reads that: "When its fighting spirit is set alight, the flames around its waist become especially intense."

What are the odds of catching a shiny Pokémon on a Community Day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a Community Day you can expect to catch a shiny in every 25 spawns - so there's around a four per cent chance of catching a shiny Litten. It compares very favourably to the 'normal' chance of catching a shiny which is an unlikely 1-in-4,000.

What special moves are available during Litten Community Day?

During the event and up to five hours after it concludes, you can evolve Litten into an Incineroar that will know the exclusive Charged Attack Blast Burn. Incineroar will also be able to learn the Dark-type Charged Attack Darkest Lariat, which will remain in the game afterwards.

What other bonuses are available?

The Community Day will also feature the following bonuses for all trainers:

3× XP for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (2-10pm)

Trades will require 50 per cent less Stardust (from 2-10pm.)

What Special Research is available?

If you are willing to shell out 79p you can take part in a special Litten Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. It will give you the chance to earn extra Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Litten. It probably only worth the money if you live in a very remote area where there are few Pokémon spawning.

What raids will be taking place?