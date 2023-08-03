Scottish Pokémon: Did you know Scotland inspired a Pokémon? Remembering “Stoutland”

The beloved Nintendo franchise features a wide array of Pokémon with designs inspired by diverse wildlife from real life and that extends to our own bonnie wee country; Scotland.

The Scottish Terrier is a beloved breed of dog that has made an impact on pop culture not just as an icon of Scotland but by influencing the likes of Pokémon; a global phenomenon.

The electronic game series Pokémon debuted in Japan almost thirty years ago and since then it has become a worldwide phenomenon. The charm of the Pokémon designs that reflect creatures we know and love in our own world made it so the aesthetic was sufficiently familiar to appeal to the average person while incorporating enough of a fantasy element to create something truly unique.

As far as Pokémon and Scotland goes, most wouldn’t see much of a connection. There are well-loved internet memes like the “Scottish Pokémon Trainer” and the fact that Scottish places featured in the Detective Pikachu movie, but aside from that not much is apparent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some may have missed that a previous Pokémon title featured one such adorable Nintendo creation that was inspired by a quintessentially Scottish breed that proudly boasts three designs as part of its evolution. Here’s what we know about Lillipup, Herdier, and Stoutland, the Pokémon evolution trio partly styled after the Scottish Terrier.

The Pokémon inspired by the Scottish Terrier

The Pokémon said to be inspired by Scottish Terriers are Lillipup, Herdier, and Stoutland. According to Game Rant: “Lillipup is a small Normal-Type puppy with brown fur and lighter fur on its face that is a bit star-shaped. It doesn’t stay small for long, as at level 16 it evolves into Herdier.

“This is a slightly larger dog with blue fur hanging down its back like a rag. The Pokemon appears to be based on the Scottish Terrier.

“The final evolutionary form is Stoutland, which has a long moustache that hangs down to the ground.

“Stoutland is portrayed as a helpful Pokemon in the Pokedex, as it is said to help those lost in blizzards.”

What do they have in common with Scottish Terriers?

According to Bulbapedia, a community-driven encyclopedia about Pokémon, the final evolution Stoutland has a “combination” of “characteristics” from several dogs including the Shih Tzu, Maltese and Yorkshire and Scottish Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Normal type Pokémon with an unmistakable terrier-esque design, there is little distinguishing designs like Herdier from its real-life equivalent; except that only one of the two can fire energy beams. The Pokemon Fandom website explains: “Herdier is a very smart and friendly Pokémon.

“So much so that there’s a theory that Herdier was the first Pokémon to partner with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The black fur that covers this Pokémon’s body is dense and springy.”

“The Scottie dog is perhaps the most famous breed of Scottish pup, but plenty of others originally come from Scotland.”

Your Purebred Puppy adds that Scottish Terriers are “friendly and playful as a puppy, the Scottie matures into a bold, jaunty, yet steady and dignified adult, with greater independence than most terriers.”

This mirrors the evolution of Herdier to Stoutland who emerges from ‘friendly’ to ‘caring and wise’ as it is known to heroically rescue others.

Are any other Pokémon Scottish themed?

Some have likened Pokémon such as Lapras to the Loch Ness monster which appears in Scottish mythology. Reportedly, David Jenkins from Gamershell compared the creature to the fabled folklore. Another Pokémon, Mudsdale, is said to have been modelled after the Clydesdale Horse.

According to National Museums Scotland: “The Clydesdale horse is a native breed of Scotland originating from the Lanarkshire area.