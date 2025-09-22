Some of the albums on offer this year. | Contributed

Som big names from the world of Scottish music are getting involved in this year’s National Album Day.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 2018, National Album Day (NAD) is returning this year on Saturday, October 18 - with a range of limited edition vinyl themed around the theme of ‘rock’.

Presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2 it aims to “see the music community come together to celebrate and promote the art of the album”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself and are now available to preorder.

They include a few big names from Scottish music - including Teenage Fanclub, Amy MacDonald and The Jesus and Mary Chain..

Here’s what’s going to be available.

Allman Brothers - Idlewild South

Amy MacDonald - A Curious Thing

Architects - Holy Hell

Architects - Lost Forever // Lost Together

Avenged Sevenfold - The Stage

Badfinger - Magic Christian Music

Bill Wyman - Stone Alone

Black Mountain - Black Mountain

Dinosaur Jr - Swap It Into Space

Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis

Faces - Early Steps

Ghost - Meliora

Good Charlotte - The Young And The Hopeless

Hole - Live Through This

Hope Of The States - The Lost Riots

Ian Gillan Band - Live From The Budokan

Iggy & The Stooges - Raw Power 1LP classic version

Iggy Pop - The Idiot

Jimi Hendrix - Axis: Bold As Love

John Lees' Barclay James Harvest - Relativity

Judas Priest - Painkiller

Kasabian - Empire

Kiss - Love Gun

Liam Gallagher - As You Were

Lou Reed - Transformer

Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours

Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying and the Dead

Mozart Estate - Tower Block In A Jam Jar

New Model Army - Thunder and Consolation

Patti Smith - Horses

Porridge Radio - Every Bad (Deluxe)

Procol Harum - Procol Harum (Reissue)

Queen - A Night At The Opera

Reef - Replenish

Sabaton - Legends

Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks

SKIN - Fake Chemical State

Status Quo - On The Level (50th Anniversary)

Stereophonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other?

Steve Hillage - Fish Rising (50th Anniversary Edition) (Reissue)

T. Rex - Bolan's Zip Gun (50th Anniversary)

T'Pau - Bridge Of Spies

Teenage Fanclub - Grand Prix

The Band - The Band

The Coral - The Invisible Invasion

The Fall - The Unutterable (Reissue)

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy (Colour Vinyl)

The Mission - Blue

The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request

The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus (Translucent Green Vinyl)

The Vaccines - What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?

The Verve - A Northern Soul

UFO - Phenomenon

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Yes - Ready To Fly (Return Trip) (Reissue)