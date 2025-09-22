National Album Day 2025: Here are all the limited vinyls you can bag on October 18 - including Teenage Fanclub and The Jesus and Mary Chain
First held in 2018, National Album Day (NAD) is returning this year on Saturday, October 18 - with a range of limited edition vinyl themed around the theme of ‘rock’.
Presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2 it aims to “see the music community come together to celebrate and promote the art of the album”.
The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself and are now available to preorder.
They include a few big names from Scottish music - including Teenage Fanclub, Amy MacDonald and The Jesus and Mary Chain..
Here’s what’s going to be available.
Allman Brothers - Idlewild South
Amy MacDonald - A Curious Thing
Architects - Holy Hell
Architects - Lost Forever // Lost Together
Avenged Sevenfold - The Stage
Badfinger - Magic Christian Music
Bill Wyman - Stone Alone
Black Mountain - Black Mountain
Dinosaur Jr - Swap It Into Space
Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis
Faces - Early Steps
Ghost - Meliora
Good Charlotte - The Young And The Hopeless
Hole - Live Through This
Hope Of The States - The Lost Riots
Ian Gillan Band - Live From The Budokan
Iggy & The Stooges - Raw Power 1LP classic version
Iggy Pop - The Idiot
Jimi Hendrix - Axis: Bold As Love
John Lees' Barclay James Harvest - Relativity
Judas Priest - Painkiller
Kasabian - Empire
Kiss - Love Gun
Liam Gallagher - As You Were
Lou Reed - Transformer
Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours
Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying and the Dead
Mozart Estate - Tower Block In A Jam Jar
New Model Army - Thunder and Consolation
Patti Smith - Horses
Porridge Radio - Every Bad (Deluxe)
Procol Harum - Procol Harum (Reissue)
Queen - A Night At The Opera
Reef - Replenish
Sabaton - Legends
Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks
SKIN - Fake Chemical State
Status Quo - On The Level (50th Anniversary)
Stereophonics - Language. Sex. Violence. Other?
Steve Hillage - Fish Rising (50th Anniversary Edition) (Reissue)
T. Rex - Bolan's Zip Gun (50th Anniversary)
T'Pau - Bridge Of Spies
Teenage Fanclub - Grand Prix
The Band - The Band
The Coral - The Invisible Invasion
The Fall - The Unutterable (Reissue)
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy (Colour Vinyl)
The Mission - Blue
The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request
The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus (Translucent Green Vinyl)
The Vaccines - What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?
The Verve - A Northern Soul
UFO - Phenomenon
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Yes - Ready To Fly (Return Trip) (Reissue)
Yes - Big Generator
