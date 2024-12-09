The Jesus and Mary Chain, Glasgow review: 'well-drilled and well-behaved'

The Jesus and Mary Chain | Mel Butler

A far cry from their chaotic early performances, these days the Jesus and Mary Chain’s live shows are ruthlessly efficient, writes Fiona Shepherd

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Barrowland, Glasgow ★★★★

It’s possible to chart the Jesus and Mary Chain’s career through their many appearances at the Barrowland ballroom, from the early feedback-drenched performances where the possibility of total collapse added a thrilling frisson to proceedings right through to the ruthless efficiency of shows such as this, the second of two nights at the venue, marking 40 years since Jim and William Reid stumbled forth from East Kilbride to shake up a complacent indie scene.

Many in the audience would have followed the band across the years and would well remember the chaotic events recalled in new songs jamcod and the doomy and melodramatic Chemical Animal in which Jim Reid looks back balefully on the band’s more self-destructive days.

In contrast, this was a no-nonsense, well-drilled and well-behaved affair with Reid the younger in particular fine voice on the likes of their 1987 hit Happy When It Rains.

Despite their own best past attempts to sabotage their career, the legacy remains sound thanks to the drawling joy of April Skies and enduring tune Some Candy Talking, delivered under moody blue lighting, its sweet melody contrasting with the pounding rhythmic interludes.

Cracking Up showcased their melodic grungey garage tendencies, Blues from a Gun and Sidewalking the gutter-trawling sleaze and Sometimes Always, with guest vocals from Michelle Hindricks of support band Ciel, their sweeter side.

A couple of heavier sludgy numbers turned up the quaking bass while drummer Justin Welch, a man with his own chaotic history in Britpop favourites Elastica, was worth the price of admission for his crazed marshalling of frenetic garage salvo In A Hole.

