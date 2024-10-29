Mogwai are back with a new album. | Getty Images

The Scottish post-rockers have announced a follow-up to their first number one album.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Glasgow in 1995, Mogwai have become one of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed Scottish bands.

Their tenth album, 2021’s ‘As The Love Continues’, was their most successful to date, soaring to number one in the UK album charts and winning them the £20,000 Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band, consisting of Stuart Braithwaite, Barry Burns, Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch, are known for their long guitar-led instrumentals (along with occasional vocals) which lend themselves to atmospheric, intense, and very loud gigs.

Today saw the quartet announce a new album - and an intimate launch show.

Here’s what we know.

What’s the name of the new Mogwai album?

The new Mogwai album is entitled ‘The Bad Fire’.

The cover of the new Mogwai album. | Contributed

When will the new Mogwai album be out?

‘The Bad Fire’ will be released on January 24.

What is the tracklisting for the new Mogwai album?

The songs included on the new album are as follows:

God Gets You Back Hi Chaos What Kind Of Mix Is This? Fanzine Made Of Flesh Pale Vegan Hip Pain If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others 18 Volcanoes Hammer Room Lion Rumpus Fact Boy

What formats is Mogwai’s new record being released on?

As the popularity of physical music formats increases, ‘The Bad Fire’ is being released on cassette, CD and vinyl.

There are a range of limited edition and signed vinyls, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ‘idies only’ limited green double LP

A limited edition clear double LP

A Monorail Music exclusive lemon opaque double LP (limited to 850) available here

A deluxe vinyl boxset available here

Where are Mogwai playing live?

Mogwai have already announced a trio of UK gigs for next year, at which they’ll be playing tracks from the new album:

Thursday, February 20: London Brixton Academy

Saturday, February 22: Leeds O2 Academy

Sunday, February 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall

There are still tickets left for the Usher Hall concert available here.

How can I get tickets to the album launch show?

Mogwai have teamed up with Glasgow’s Monorail Music for an album launch show at the Glasgow QMU on Friday, January 24.