Mogwai New Album: Here's what we know about ‘The Bad Fire’ - and how to get tickets for the album launch
Formed in Glasgow in 1995, Mogwai have become one of the most beloved and critically-acclaimed Scottish bands.
Their tenth album, 2021’s ‘As The Love Continues’, was their most successful to date, soaring to number one in the UK album charts and winning them the £20,000 Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.
The band, consisting of Stuart Braithwaite, Barry Burns, Dominic Aitchison and Martin Bulloch, are known for their long guitar-led instrumentals (along with occasional vocals) which lend themselves to atmospheric, intense, and very loud gigs.
Today saw the quartet announce a new album - and an intimate launch show.
What’s the name of the new Mogwai album?
The new Mogwai album is entitled ‘The Bad Fire’.
When will the new Mogwai album be out?
‘The Bad Fire’ will be released on January 24.
What is the tracklisting for the new Mogwai album?
The songs included on the new album are as follows:
- God Gets You Back
- Hi Chaos
- What Kind Of Mix Is This?
- Fanzine Made Of Flesh
- Pale Vegan Hip Pain
- If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others
- 18 Volcanoes
- Hammer Room
- Lion Rumpus
- Fact Boy
What formats is Mogwai’s new record being released on?
As the popularity of physical music formats increases, ‘The Bad Fire’ is being released on cassette, CD and vinyl.
There are a range of limited edition and signed vinyls, including:
Where are Mogwai playing live?
Mogwai have already announced a trio of UK gigs for next year, at which they’ll be playing tracks from the new album:
- Thursday, February 20: London Brixton Academy
- Saturday, February 22: Leeds O2 Academy
- Sunday, February 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall
There are still tickets left for the Usher Hall concert available here.
How can I get tickets to the album launch show?
Mogwai have teamed up with Glasgow’s Monorail Music for an album launch show at the Glasgow QMU on Friday, January 24.
There are a range of ticket bundles including signed and limited edition vinyl available here priced from just £20.
