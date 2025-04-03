The auction is also set to include VIP access to Alex James’ Big Feastival

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

War Child are once again undertaking their ‘Spring Clean.’

The auction looks to raise funds for children affected by conflicts across the world.

Some of the items on offer includes afternoon tea with Gillian Anderson and a stage outfit worn by Rachel Chinouriri.

Start saving up some extra cash throughout April, as War Child's Spring Clean auction is once again set to return offering an exceptional collection of exclusive memorabilia.

This year's auction features an impressive array of items, including a microphone used by Sade during the Soldier of Love sessions, handwritten lyrics to AURORA’s 'Through the Eyes of a Child,' and a custom stage outfit worn by Rachel Chinouriri on her 2024 UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Chinouriri attends The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 19, 2022 in London, England. | Getty Images

Bidders can also vie for a signed script of Big Boys from Jack Rooke, Sam Ryder’s signature cardigan, and Claudia Winkleman’s favourite sweater from The Traitors.

For those seeking unique experiences, Gillian Anderson offers an afternoon tea meet-up, and Blur’s Alex James invites a winner to share a Britpop-themed drink in the VIP area at Big Feastival.

In its second year, War Child’s Spring Clean is more than an auction; it's a chance to explore rare artifacts from the entertainment industry. Contributors also include Pendulum, The Lumineers, Halestorm, Alex Kapranos, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Frank Turner, James Bay, and The Chemical Brothers, ensuring a diverse selection for music fans.

Charlotte Nimmo , War Child UK’s Fundraising Engagement Director, emphasizes the critical need for support: “With nearly 1 in 5 children worldwide living in conflict zones, the need for assistance is urgent. This auction provides a fun and impactful way for people to contribute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I bid for items in War Child’s Spring Clean auction?

The auction is currently up and running as of this morning - those looking to make a bid can do so by visiting The Auction Collective’s dedicated page to War Child’s Spring Clean when it goes live later today until April 29 2025.