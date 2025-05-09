Lorde will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this November. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The New Zealand singer-songwriter will perform at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, November 19.

Grammy-winning popstar Lorde is set to play a huge show in Glasgow this November.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter announced the Ultrasound World Tour ahead of the release of her upcoming album Virgin.

With dates set for cities including Manchester, London and Birmingham, Lorde will kick off the UK and Ireland leg of her tour this November. She will be joined on tour by Nilüfer Yanya and Jim-E Stack, and £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Live Trust, a new initiative which supports grassroots music in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lorde’s Glasgow show, from ticket presales options to prices.

When will Lorde play Glasgow? All UK and Ireland tour dates

With five UK and Ireland dates lined up as part of her Ultrasound Tour, Lorde will thrill audiences in Glasgow on Wednesday, November 19.

Saturday, November 15 - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday, November 16 - London, O2 Arena

Wednesday, November 19 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thursday, November 20 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 22 - Dublin, RDS Simmonscourt

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

When do Lorde tickets go on sale?

General sale for Lorde tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, May 16.

The will be available through sites including Ticketmaster and, for Glasgow, Gigs in Scotland. Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets per household, and under 16s must be accompanied by a person over the age of 18.

For the best chance of grabbing Lorde tickets, fans should make sure that they log in to their preferred ticket site at least fifteen minutes ahead of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster operate a virtual waiting room, and ensuring that you are logged in on one device and one tab only will help boost your chances.

Lorde Presale: Is there presale for the Ultrasound Tour?

Yes, there are a number of options for Lorde presale tickets - including some specific to Glasgow.

Artist presale - which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 14 - will cover all of Lorde’s UK and EU Ultrasound tour dates. To receive access, all fans need to do is sign up via Lorde’s website before codes are sent out at around 11pm on Tuesday, May 13.

Also spanning the entire Ultrasound World Tour, there is a Spotify exclusive presale. Lorde fans who listen to the star on the streaming service should keep an eye out on their inboxes, as an access code will be sent out ahead of the presale at 10am on Thursday, May 15.

A younger Lorde performing during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Glasgow Green in 2014. | Getty Images

Available only for her Glasgow show, there are two additional Lorde presales.

OVO customers who have signed up for the OVO Live rewards scheme will be able to access presale for Lorde from 10am on Wednesday, May 14. All customers of the energy firm need to do is register for the programme using their membership number.

Finally, there is a Gigs in Scotland presale. Available to those who have registered for an account with the website, this presale for Lorde’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 15.

All Glasgow presales:

Artist presale : From 10am on Wednesday, May 14

: From 10am on Wednesday, May 14 OVO presale : From 10am on Wednesday, May 14

: From 10am on Wednesday, May 14 Spotify presale : From 10am on Thursday, May 15

: From 10am on Thursday, May 15 Gigs in Scotland presale: 10am on Thursday, May 15

Lorde ticket prices

Ticket prices for Lorde’s show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow will range from £47.90 to £126.25, including fees.

While ticket prices will vary from venue to venue, from available data so far Lorde’s pricing appears to remain fairly consistent, with tickets for her Birmingham show, costing between £40 and £109 (before fees).

From each ticket sold, £1 will go towards the Live Trust which supports grassroots music venues in the UK.

Who will support Lorde’s UK tour?

During the UK and Ireland leg of the Ultrasound tour, Lorde will be accompanied by support acts including Blood Orange, Nilüfer Yanya and Jim-E Stack.

With Blood Orange only appearing during her Manchester show, for her performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow Lorde will be joined by Nilüfer Yanya and Jim-E Stack.

Jim-E Stack is an American musician, songwriter and DJ who makes indie pop and electronic music. He is also a producer on Lorde’s most recent single What Was That from her upcoming album.