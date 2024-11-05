London Grammar are playing Glasgow this month. | AFP via Getty Images

Heading to see London Grammar? We have all the info.

Formed in Nottingham in 2009, indie pop band London Grammar have released four studio albums, all of which have reached the top three in the UK album charts.

Since their 2013 debut If You Wait they have sold over three million records, been streamed over a billion times, won an Ivor Novello Award and been nominated for two Brits.

Thier latest album, The Greatest Love, came out earlier this year and the trio are currently on a European tour to promote it.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are London Grammar playing Glasgow?

London Grammar play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their The Greatest Love tour on Monday, November 11.

Who is supporting London Grammar at their Scottish gigs?

London Grammar will be supported by Glasgow’s Lauren Mayberry at their Hydro gig. Mayberry is best known as the lead singer of electropop band Chvrches and is releasing her debut solo album, called Vicious Creatures, on December 6.

What are the stage times for London Grammar in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and, while no official times have been released, judging from similar gigs expect Lauren Mayberry to play from around 7.30pm, London Grammar to take the stage at around 9pm and the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for London Grammar?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £47.10 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at London Grammar’s Hydro gig?

Standing areas are over-14s only and seated areas over-5s only. All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely London Grammar setlist?

London Grammar have been playing the same setlist on each night of their European tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.