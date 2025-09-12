Mànran are among the headliners at Lochaber Live 2025. | Kris Kesiak

With the summer coming to an end, and the good weather along with it, there are still a few music festivals taking place around Scotland - including Lochaber Live.

The first day of Lochaber Live will kick off this evening, drawing Scotland’s festival season to a close.

A weekend of celebrating Scottish music and culture, this year’s event will take place at the Nevis Centre in Fort William.

After more than three decades of absence, musician and broadcaster Gary Innes revived the festival in 2024 bringing in around 7,000 people across the weekend.

And with a line up including Trail West, Mànran and Karen Matheson, here is everything you need to know about Lochaber Live 2025.

When is Lochaber Live 2025?

Lochaber Live will take place from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14.

Where is Lochaber Live 2025?

Lochaber Live will take place at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, with all performances happening inside the venue with an outdoors food and drink area.

The festival was originally set to take place at An Aird Shinty field.

When do doors open for Lochaber Live?

Doors will open at 4pm on Friday and Saturday, and at 1pm on Sunday.

If you don’t plan on heading along all day, make sure to head to the venue before entry closes at 10pm.

What are the stage times for Lochaber Live?

Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson will perform during Lochaber Live 2025.

While subject to change, organisers have released the following stage times across the weekend at Lochaber Live.

Friday, September 12

Cù Glas : 4.30pm

: 4.30pm Cara Dillon : 5.30pm

: 5.30pm FARA : 7pm

: 7pm Peatbog Faeries : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Trail West: 10.15pm

Saturday, September 13

Amber Thornely Trio : 4.30pm

: 4.30pm Flook : 5.30pm

: 5.30pm Karen Matheson : 7pm

: 7pm Breabach : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Mànran: 10.15pm

Sunday, September 14 — Take the Floor Live Recording

Martainn Skene Dance Band : 2pm

: 2pm Robert Robertson Dance Band: 3.10pm

Can I still get tickets for Lochaber Live?

There are still a limited number of tickets remaining for Lochaber Live this weekend.

An adult ticket for Friday and Saturday will cost £103.37, for children aged from 12-17 it will cost £76.16, while for those aged 5-11 tickets are £54.40. Those under 5 go free.

For a day ticket to either Friday or Saturday’s event tickets are priced as follows:

Adult: £59.85

Children (12-17): £43.52

Children (5-11): £32.64

Children under 5 go free

While the event is free, if you want to attend Lochaber Live on Sunday for a live recording of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor, you must pre-book a ticket.

Is there seating?

Due to the venue change to the Nevis Centre, there will no longer be reserved seating. There is a limited number of seats available on a first come first serve basis.

What will the food and drink be like?

There will be food trucks in attendance over the weekend, including Salt & Chilli, Woodburns Pizza and Jailhouse Coffee.

In addition, there will be licensed bars inside and outside, with water stations around the venue.

What items are banned from Lochaber Live?

If you are going to Lochaber Live, make sure to leave the following items at home:

Weapons

Illegal drugs and substances

Bags and containers larger than 40cm x 40cm x 20cm

Alcohol, cans, bottles, including any glass objects or vessels or metal cans and object

Food or drink (unless required due to allergies, dietary requirements or medical circumstances)

Liquids, gels and perfumes of more than 100ml

Laser pens or pointer

Professional cameras, including professional camera equipment (e.g., camera stand, lenses, and selfie sticks)

Fireworks, fire-starters, and open flame

Laptops, tablets, audio recording equipment, noise-making devices or card reading devices

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorised vehicles (except those required for accessibility)

Animals and pets of any kind

Unauthorised solicitation, flags or marketing materials (e.g., posters, flyers, stickers)

All unapproved unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones unless expressly authorised in accordance with LNE’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Policy

Chairs or stools

Helmets

Large umbrellas

Spray cans, markers and graffiti pens