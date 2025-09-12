Lochaber Live 2025: Everything you need to know including line up, set times, tickets, banned items & more
The first day of Lochaber Live will kick off this evening, drawing Scotland’s festival season to a close.
A weekend of celebrating Scottish music and culture, this year’s event will take place at the Nevis Centre in Fort William.
After more than three decades of absence, musician and broadcaster Gary Innes revived the festival in 2024 bringing in around 7,000 people across the weekend.
And with a line up including Trail West, Mànran and Karen Matheson, here is everything you need to know about Lochaber Live 2025.
When is Lochaber Live 2025?
Lochaber Live will take place from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14.
Where is Lochaber Live 2025?
Lochaber Live will take place at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, with all performances happening inside the venue with an outdoors food and drink area.
The festival was originally set to take place at An Aird Shinty field.
When do doors open for Lochaber Live?
Doors will open at 4pm on Friday and Saturday, and at 1pm on Sunday.
If you don’t plan on heading along all day, make sure to head to the venue before entry closes at 10pm.
What are the stage times for Lochaber Live?
While subject to change, organisers have released the following stage times across the weekend at Lochaber Live.
Friday, September 12
- Cù Glas: 4.30pm
- Cara Dillon: 5.30pm
- FARA : 7pm
- Peatbog Faeries: 8.30pm
- Trail West: 10.15pm
Saturday, September 13
- Amber Thornely Trio: 4.30pm
- Flook: 5.30pm
- Karen Matheson: 7pm
- Breabach: 8.30pm
- Mànran: 10.15pm
Sunday, September 14 — Take the Floor Live Recording
- Martainn Skene Dance Band: 2pm
- Robert Robertson Dance Band: 3.10pm
Can I still get tickets for Lochaber Live?
There are still a limited number of tickets remaining for Lochaber Live this weekend.
An adult ticket for Friday and Saturday will cost £103.37, for children aged from 12-17 it will cost £76.16, while for those aged 5-11 tickets are £54.40. Those under 5 go free.
For a day ticket to either Friday or Saturday’s event tickets are priced as follows:
- Adult: £59.85
- Children (12-17): £43.52
- Children (5-11): £32.64
- Children under 5 go free
While the event is free, if you want to attend Lochaber Live on Sunday for a live recording of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor, you must pre-book a ticket.
Is there seating?
Due to the venue change to the Nevis Centre, there will no longer be reserved seating. There is a limited number of seats available on a first come first serve basis.
What will the food and drink be like?
There will be food trucks in attendance over the weekend, including Salt & Chilli, Woodburns Pizza and Jailhouse Coffee.
In addition, there will be licensed bars inside and outside, with water stations around the venue.
What items are banned from Lochaber Live?
If you are going to Lochaber Live, make sure to leave the following items at home:
- Weapons
- Illegal drugs and substances
- Bags and containers larger than 40cm x 40cm x 20cm
- Alcohol, cans, bottles, including any glass objects or vessels or metal cans and object
- Food or drink (unless required due to allergies, dietary requirements or medical circumstances)
- Liquids, gels and perfumes of more than 100ml
- Laser pens or pointer
- Professional cameras, including professional camera equipment (e.g., camera stand, lenses, and selfie sticks)
- Fireworks, fire-starters, and open flame
- Laptops, tablets, audio recording equipment, noise-making devices or card reading devices
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorised vehicles (except those required for accessibility)
- Animals and pets of any kind
- Unauthorised solicitation, flags or marketing materials (e.g., posters, flyers, stickers)
- All unapproved unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones unless expressly authorised in accordance with LNE’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Policy
- Chairs or stools
- Helmets
- Large umbrellas
- Spray cans, markers and graffiti pens
Organisers also advise that there is very limited space in the venue for prams and buggies and, if possible, to leave them home as the are not allowed in the main hall.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.