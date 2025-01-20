Why travel south of the Border to experience one of the many music festivals taking place in the UK in 2025, when there’s plenty taking place in Scotland throughout the next 12 months?

Scotland, despite the loss of T in The Park, is still a hotbed of music activity throughout the annual Summer Festival Season, and while many might be familiar with TRNSMT or Celtic Connections, travel further afield and a world of folk music and classic works are also on offer this year.

Be it the Orkney or Shetland Folk Festival or a fitting tribute to a former AC/DC frontman, we’ve taken a look at 17 festivals taking place across Scotland throughout the year which may pique your interest before rolling the dice for a Glastonbury ticket.

Many of the events in question still have tickets, either for the festival itself or for shows during a festival’s programme; visit either Ticketmaster or the festival websites themselves for more information, line-ups currently announced and grabbing tickets before it’s too late.

So without further ado, here’s what caught our eye taking place in Scotland in 2025.

Celtic Connections (until February 2 2025) Scotland's winter festival of music, Celtic Connections, is renowned for its celebration of Celtic music with global influences. Past performances have included The Chieftains, Mumford & Sons, and Sharon Shannon. This annual event brings together a unique mix of traditional and contemporary sounds in Glasgow.

Absolute Classics Jazz Festival (January 30-February 2, 2025) Absolute Classics Jazz Festival celebrates the best of jazz in the heart of Scotland. Previous performances have included Ruth Brown and Keith Tippett (pictured), offering a chance for jazz fans to see world-class artists in an intimate setting.

Mull Music Festival (April 24-27, 2025) Held on the picturesque Isle of Mull, this small yet vibrant festival features a mix of folk and indie performances. In previous years, The Proclaimers and Tunng have graced the stage, making it a beloved event for music lovers seeking an intimate experience.